New Orleans mayor to meet with Biden to discuss virus relief
AP

  • Updated
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans mayor is expected to be among a small group of mayors and governors meeting with President Joe Biden on Friday.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell plans to meet with Biden 11:15 a.m. EST, WGNO-TV reported.

The group was invited by Biden to discuss the importance of state and local funds in the next stimulus and relief packages being considered by Congress.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WGNO-TV.

