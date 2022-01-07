 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

New police records show much left unsaid about misconduct

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A nonprofit organization has released records related to complaints and disciplinary actions against law enforcement officers in Maine, many of which lack basic information about officers' misconduct.

The Maine Freedom of Information Coalition obtained and released 120 discipline records from law enforcement agencies across the state, including from municipal police departments, county sheriffs and the state police, the Bangor Daily News reported Friday.

The group says it aims to provide education about access to public information. It requested citizen complaints and records of substantiated disciplinary investigations since 201 6 from 135 law enforcement agencies in the state, the newspaper reported.

Half of the surveyed law enforcement offices provided a total number of complaints and about a third said at least one officer had been disciplined, the newspaper reported.

But many records did not contain information about the conduct that led to serious disciplinary consequences. For example, a Waldo County corrections officer was terminated in January 2021 but the records do not disclose what an internal investigation found the officer did. The records cite “failure to comply with standard procedures” and “failure to perform the duties of an assigned position.”

A previous investigation by the Bangor Daily News and the Portland Press Herald found that in the cases of 12 of the 19 state police troopers who were disciplined since 2015, records did not disclose what those officers did. The news organizations are suing the state police over the redaction of those records.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Bangor Daily News.

