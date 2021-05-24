New report highlights Medicaid expansion benefits in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A new report made public last week has highlighted the potential benefits for workers in Wyoming as state lawmakers consider expanding Medicaid.

The Commonwealth Fund and George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health has projected that Medicaid expansion would create 1,900 jobs in the state, including two-thirds in the health care industry, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Sunday.

Leighton Ku, university professor and lead author of the study, said more than $100 million in additional federal funds allotted for the state would create new employment opportunities and go to hospitals, pharmacies and health care providers likely to give the money to their employees. That money would then generate additional spending for the state's economy, which Ku estimates at about $4 million in the first year of expansion.