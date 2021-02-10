New riot video shows Officer Goodman point Romney to safety

The managers played audio and video, some never before heard or seen publicly, of badly outmanned officers trying to delay or misdirect rioters, some of whom themselves were from other law enforcement agencies. In calls made to dispatchers, officers are heard pleading for help, the desperation in their voices clear.

“We have been flanked and we’ve lost the line,” one officer is heard saying.

Several investigations are underway to determine why agencies left law enforcement undermanned and unequipped despite weeks of warnings of violence from far-right and white supremacist groups. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned the day after the riots and Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman faces a no-confidence vote from her rank and file.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after the attack, one of five people to be killed.

Goodman became a national hero after video shot by HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic showed his response to rioters climbing the stairs near an entrance to the U.S. Senate chamber. With no other officers to be seen, he takes a half step to his left at the top of the stairs, then walks to the right, away from the chamber. The mob follows him into a room where other officers wait.