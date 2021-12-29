 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New specialty license plates put Arizona's lineup over 80

  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — The state Department of Transportation says the addition of 15 new specialty license plates means Arizona vehicle owners now have more than 80 plate options.

The department said the newly available specialty plates approved by the Arizona Legislature include 11 versions sponsored by the state Department of Veterans' Services. Those various versions include ones displaying the seals of the military services and ones for female veterans.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Arizona sponsored two new specialty plates, and there are new Arizona Rodeo and Make-A-Wish Arizona specialty plates.

ADOT said in a statement this week that most specialty plates cost $25 annually, with $17 of that amount going to a designated charity or non-profit group.

According to the department, sales of special plates during the fiscal year that ended June 30 netted about $11 million for various causes and charities.

People are also reading…

Arizona began offering specialty plates in 1989.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine, saying the U.S. is “on the threshold of our home.”

Renowned Tiananmen massacre monument removed in Hong Kong

Renowned Tiananmen massacre monument removed in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A monument at a Hong Kong university that was the best-known public remembrance of the Tiananmen Square massacre on Chinese soil was removed early Thursday, wiping out one of the city's last remaining places of public commemoration of the bloody 1989 crackdown.

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers promised to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law, even as the measure could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor's signature.

Pope shakes up office that handles migration, COVID

Pope shakes up office that handles migration, COVID

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Thursday removed the head of the Vatican office that handles migration, the environment and COVID-19 issues, and put a trusted cardinal and one of the Holy See’s most influential nuns at the helm temporarily.

Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Cabinet approved a record 5.4 trillion yen ($47 billion) defense budget for fiscal 2022 on Friday that includes funding for research and development of a new fighter jet and other “game-changing” weapons as Japan bolsters its defense capabilities in response to China’s growing military might and its tensions with Taiwan.

Challenges to Ohio's new congressional map reach high court

Challenges to Ohio's new congressional map reach high court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The question of whether Ohio's new congressional map was unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor the Republicans who controlled the mapmaking process drew strong pushback Tuesday among justices of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Vatican defends finance trial, says rights being respected

Vatican defends finance trial, says rights being respected

ROME (AP) — Lawyers for defendants in a big Vatican financial trial asked the Holy See newspaper on Friday to correct the record after it ran a front-page editorial this week largely defending the investigation and insisting that the rights of the defense were being respected.

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow keeps Oregon Zoo beavers busy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News