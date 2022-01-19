New state insurance marketplace sees ups, downs

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s state-run health insurance marketplace encountered problems for consumers and brokers during its first few months in operation, but also enrolled 10% more people than the previous year.

The state's new marketplace started in November, and open enrollment wrapped up last week.

State officials told lawmakers on Tuesday that the problems they're looking to fix include technical issues that caused slow response times, as well as call center workers sometimes having difficulty solving complex questions or following up with consumers, The Bangor Daily News reported Wednesday.

Insurance brokers had hard time with the website at times, as well as dealing with complex tax structures in a household.

Officials said the problems will be fixed before the next open enrollment period, which starts this coming November. In the recently ended enrollment period, the marketplace plans boosted their rolls by some 66,000 people.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said 2021 was a “successful inaugural year.”

