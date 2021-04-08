'New strategy': Politicians in crisis refuse calls to resign

“It’s a real test case,” Wilson said of the Trump-styled strategy. Wilson said that days before the initial reports emerged, he was hearing from people inside and outside the Florida government that Gaetz was “test-driving” his defense.

Gaetz also approached White House officials seeking a preemptive pardon for himself near the end of Trump’s term, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The request was for a broad preemptive pardon for Gaetz and other congressional Republicans, the person said. It came as the Justice Department was actively investigating Gaetz’s conduct to determine if he violated federal sex trafficking laws and questioning associates about his behavior. It wasn’t clear if he brought up the specific investigation during the discussion.

Trump has said Gaetz never asked him for a pardon.

Even if pushing forward helps politicians weather immediate crises, meanwhile, it doesn't always leave them with much political standing. Trump, of course, lost last year's election to Biden and Cuomo finds himself increasingly politically isolated. Northam is term-limited and won't have to face reelection.