New street racing penalties among 23 bills signed by Ducey

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed nearly two dozen bills Friday and vetoed one as he works to clear his desk of the measures lawmakers sent him toward the end of the legislative session that wrapped up last week.

Ducey signed bills banning state or local governments from requiring training in “critical race theory” and shielding small business owners from paying any of the 3.5% income tax surcharge voters approved in November.

The one bill he vetoed would have required the governor to convene an emergency council at least once every 14 days after proclaiming a statewide state of emergency, such as the one still in effect for the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure “would add unneeded bureaucracy to the management of emergencies, especially wildfires," Ducey wrote in a letter explaining his veto.

The Republican governor faces a Monday deadline to sign or veto the 11 bills remaining. In addition to the critical race theory and taxation legislation, Ducey enacted: