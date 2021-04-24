 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New temporary migrant facility operational in Yuma
0 comments
AP

New temporary migrant facility operational in Yuma

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A new tent-like temporary migrant processing facility in Yuma, Arizona, began operations earlier this week to house people seeking asylum in the U.S., according to a Border Patrol official.

The 90,000-square-foot (8,361-square-meter) structure, which was built in 20 days in a parking lot behind the Yuma Sector Headquarters building, can accommodate up to 500 people, the Yuma Sun reported.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol spokesperson Vincent Dulesky said that with social distancing the facility can hold 250 people, providing additional space to hold families and unaccompanied children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Security and cleaning of the facility are being handled under contract so no agents will be staffing it, leaving them to continue patrolling the border, Dulesky said, adding that up to 450 people are apprehended a day.

The new center is equipped with 24 computer stations, which allow agents to gather information and screen migrants more quickly. It is also weatherproof and climate controlled with four living areas, a laundry facility, showers and medical areas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection awarded a contract to Deployed Resources LLC in March to construct the facility. It cost $25 million for the first four months of operation. The facility can remain operational for an additional four months for $4.6 million a month under the contract.

The federal agency reported that since April last year there has been an increase in the number of people entering the country illegally, in part because of worsening economic conditions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters affecting the area.

As a result, the Yuma Sector has experienced an increase in activity along its 126-mile (200-kilometer) section of the border and had been unable to hold everyone that was apprehended.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Sun.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morningside defeats Baker game highlights

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
National Politics

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense
National Politics

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

  • Updated

The Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January created a trove of self-incriminating evidence, thoroughly documenting their actions and words in videos and social media posts. Now some of the camera-toting people in the crowd are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not to join a deadly insurrection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News