New to DC, Buttigieg looks to build bridges with Biden plan

The challenge of helping build consensus fits the ambition of the man who had the audacity to run for president from the perch of being mayor of a midsize town in Indiana. When Biden selected the Naval reserve veteran for the transportation post, he praised him as offering “a new voice with new ideas determined to move past old politics.”

In an interview, Buttigieg said he believes that bipartisan consensus is attainable.

“I’ve had enough conversations, especially the one-on-one conversations away from the cameras with members from both sides of the aisle, to know there really is a sincere interest in getting this done,” Buttigieg told the AP. “Now politics can get in the way of that of course. But I think unlike a lot of other issues where there is just deep passionately felt profound disagreement about what to do, here there’s a really healthy overlap in terms of our ideas about what has to happen, even if there is a lot of difference on how to get there.”

Translation? Republicans like smooth roads and fast internet for their constituents, too. But so far, there is no indication Republicans share his position.

He's pledging to promote public transit and other green alternatives to gas-guzzling cars and apply an “equity lens” to infrastructure projects.