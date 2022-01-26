 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New US House maps in South Carolina heading to governor

  • 0
Redistricting-South Carolina

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, compares his proposed map of U.S. House districts drawn with 2020 U.S. Census data to a plan supported by Republicans on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.. The full Senate was debating the maps.

 Jeffrey Collins - staff, AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A new map for South Carolina's U.S. House seats is on its way to the governor after the state House approved the plan Wednesday without any additional debate.

The plan makes minimal changes to the seven current districts, six of which reliably elect Republicans.

The House voted 72-33 to accept changes the Senate made last week. All the votes against the bill were from Democrats.

The basic templates for South Carolina’s congressional districts were drawn after the 1990 U.S. Census when the state created a district with a majority of minority voters and also ended up making the remaining districts more Republican. The only significant change since then happened after 2010 when the state added a seventh district, but kept the rest of the districts as similar as possible.

People are also reading…

With Republicans holding a 6-1 advantage in U.S. House seats, there was little desire among their members to make significant changes beyond balancing out the 500,000 people South Carolina added in the past decade.

Democrats and civic groups said the plan unfairly amplifies Republican power and pulls apart communities to dilute minority strength into just one district.

Both sides expect a lawsuit over the map. Filing for the new districts are set to begin March 16 with primaries in June.

A federal lawsuit has already been filed over the South Carolina House maps, which were approved along with the Senate districts in December.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome."

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claimed the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Do cloth masks work against omicron?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News