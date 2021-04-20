New version of Idaho 'fetal heartbeat' abortion ban advances

Opponents of the bill said Tuesday that the exceptions of rape, incest and medical emergency are so vague or difficult to meet that they would often prevent abortions in those situations.

“It places physicians in an impossible position between the law and providing evidence-based, individualized and medically necessary care to their patients,” said Lauren Bramwell of the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho.

The exception for rape and incest would likely be impossible for many women to meet, opponents say, because Idaho law prevents the release of police reports in active investigations.

Opponents also say many rape victims don’t want to report the crimes to law enforcement right away, and even if they do, the reports are often sealed for three months or more. They say forcing women to immediately report their rape and then fight to get a copy of the report quickly enough for any abortion would deeply compound the trauma they have already experienced.

It’s the third version of the measure. Most bills go through simple wording changes on the House or Senate floors. But abortion legislation draws so many amendments from lawmakers that they are typically discarded if a problem is discovered and a new bill brought forward to avoid the amending process.