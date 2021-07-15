 Skip to main content
New video shows deputies firing at suspect as he runs away
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office tape blocks a road near the scene of a fatal police shooting involving a man who allegedly stabbed a woman to death on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tesuque, N.M. Details in an unrelated June 23 fatal police shooting were revealed this week in video obtained by a local TV station.

 Cedar Attanasio

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Newly released video shows sheriff's deputies in New Mexico firing their weapons at a suspect after he had dropped a gun and started running away, providing details that didn't appear in the original narrative from officials investigating the deadly shooting last month.

Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot Nathan Roybal, 32, after he led them on a chase in Santa Fe in a pickup truck that was wanted in connection with a reported assault, authorities said.

Footage from deputies' body-worn cameras and vehicle dashboard cameras, which was first obtained this week by television station KRQE, show Roybal pulling over in the truck and waving and firing a handgun at deputies through the driver's window on June 23. Deputies then fire at the truck from at least two angles.

They shoot again as Roybal leaves the truck, drops his gun and runs away with his back to deputies, the videos show.

An initial account from New Mexico State Police on June 24 said, “A male suspect got out of the vehicle, pointed a black handgun at the deputies. Deputies fired at the suspect, striking him.”

After multiple outlets reported on the video this week, state police released additional information Thursday, including the names of the three deputies who fired: Cpl. Chris Zook, Deputy Leonardo Guzman and Deputy Jacob Martinez. Each has about a decade of law enforcement experience.

They also released Roybal's name, which the sheriff's department had included in public documents.

State police officials routinely withhold information in fatal police shootings, citing the need to notify next of kin and interview law enforcement involved.

A man fatally shot in November was not named for two weeks after his mother was notified, and his family launched a public campaign demanding more information.

Details in that case, including the names of officers, were released hours after Black Lives Matter protesters picketed in front of the official residence of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

———

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

