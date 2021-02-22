New Virginia school-reopening bill tightens requirements

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers advanced a new version of bipartisan school-reopening legislation Monday, moving to tighten the requirements for in-person instruction that districts must offer in the next school year.

The lawmakers negotiating the bill said the latest version aims to require school districts grappling with the pandemic to offer a full-time, in-person option for students, with limited exceptions. If a school has high levels of coronavirus transmission, it could temporarily revert to virtual learning under the measure, said the lawmakers, a Democrat who is a teacher and a Republican who is a doctor.

The latest version of the bill also includes a new definition of what counts as in-person learning. Setups some districts have turned to involve a non-teacher monitor proctoring online learning in a classroom, but that would not meet the standard.

“Our schools must reopen five days a week, with teachers in the classroom, as soon as possible. The science says they should be open. The data shows they need to be open. And parents are saying they must be open. It’s the right thing to do for our children,” said the bill's sponsor, GOP Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, in a statement.