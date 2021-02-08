New warden at Epstein jail served as prison executioner

The Bureau of Prisons did not respond to questions from the AP about who offered Williams the job, how he had been selected for the position — one of the most high-profile warden positions, in charge of a facility billed as one of the most secure jails in America — and whether his role in the federal executions was a factor in his appointment.

In a statement, the agency said “a number of decisions have been made during the pandemic based on the BOP’s correctional needs as well as other factors such as family, medical, and other concerns” and as a result of that, Williams was temporarily assigned to the New York City jail until a new warden is appointed.

Licon-Vitale’s abrupt departure from the Bureau of Prisons — which a spokesperson described as a retirement — came about after staff at the jail left an inmate who, according to the inmate's lawyer, has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child in a holding cell for 24 hours while awaiting a competency evaluation, a violation of prison system regulations.