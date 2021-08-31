New wild horse capture in Colorado to proceed, Interior says

DENVER (AP) — The federal government is launching an emergency roundup of more than 780 wild horses in a drought-stricken area of Colorado despite a last-minute appeal by Gov. Jared Polis to pause the operation so that what he called more humane options to control the size of the herd can be considered.

The Democratic governor urged Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Tuesday to postpone the roundup, scheduled to begin Wednesday, for at least six months. Polis cited concern over the fate of captured horses and questioned the Bureau of Land Management’s argument that the drought afflicting the U.S. West has dramatically reduced water and food to the extent that the survival of the 900-horse herd and other wildlife are in jeopardy.

“There remain legitimate concerns about the fate of gathered horses, and I believe that better cooperation with the state and advocates could improve assurances about their long-term well-being and the avoidance of any potential slaughter,” Polis wrote.

An Interior Department official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was unauthorized to speak publicly said the roundup in the barren, 250-square-mile (648-square-kilometer) Sand Wash Basin Herd Management Area in northwestern Colorado will proceed as planned.