New WVa Department of Administration cabinet secretary named

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that he appointed Mark Scott to be cabinet secretary of the Department of Administration.

Scott will succeed Allan L. McVey, who was recently appointed West Virginia insurance commissioner. Scott's appointment takes effect Nov. 1.

Scott is president of the Randolph County Commission and worked in the insurance business for 27 years.

“Mark is a very, very qualified man and I’m really confident that he’s going to bring some real ideas and real juice to the position and he’ll do a wonderful job,” Justice said in a statement.

Mary Jane Pickens, who has been either deputy or acting secretary of the Department of Administration since January 2015, was appointed acting secretary when McVey left and will continue in that role until Scott becomes secretary.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0