New York chief judge, family got COVID-19 testing at home

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and some relatives received COVID-19 testing from the state at her private Long Island residence last summer after a member of the family tested positive, according to a court official.

Reports of preferential testing for people connected to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration when testing was scarce are part of an an ongoing impeachment investigation into the governor.

A spokesman for the state Office of Court Administration confirmed that DiFiore and family members had been tested at her Southampton residence, the Times Union of Albany reported Friday.

“It was the one and only time,” Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the Office of Court Administration, said. “She contacted the (state Department of Health) to see what to do and these people showed up to do what they did.”