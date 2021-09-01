New York lawmakers to vote on extending eviction moratorium

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers prepared to vote Wednesday on extending an eviction moratorium for tenants who fell behind on their rent because of hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, called the Legislature to return for an “extraordinary session” with a goal of putting evictions on hold until Jan. 15.

The Democrat-led Legislature had yet to release details of the legislation by midday Wednesday.

New York's previous eviction moratorium, which included foreclosure protections for property owners, expired Tuesday.

Lawmakers are also expected to change how the moratorium works.

In an Aug. 12 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court nixed part of the moratorium that allowed tenants to pause eviction proceedings simply by filing a form declaring they’d had a pandemic-related hardship.

But the court said that landlords should have the ability to challenge those hardships in court.

Hochul said lawmakers are working on a fix that will stand up to legal scrutiny.