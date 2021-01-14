New York man charged in 'adventure' during Capitol breach

Ciarpelli was captured in news and surveillance photographs inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 breach, and photos of him were released by the FBI and police.

Also arrested Wednesday was a western New York man who told a Buffalo TV station he tried to light media equipment, including Associated Press broadcast gear, on fire as a “symbolic gesture” outside the U.S. Capitol.

Peter J. Harding was arrested hours after the FBI confirmed that agents conducted “court authorized” activity at his home in the Buffalo suburb of Cheektowaga when he was not there.

Harding did not respond to email and telephone messages, nor did he respond to a Facebook message seeking comment before his arrest Wednesday.

His attorney, Jason DiPasquale, told WIVB-TV that the charges his client faces are unclear. Harding is expected to appear in federal court in Buffalo Thursday afternoon.

Harding appears in photos and video inside the Capitol Jan. 6 and outside, where he is seen using a lighter to attempt to set fire to a pile of media equipment.

