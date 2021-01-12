New York state lawmaker arrested, accused of choking wife

Sepúlveda’s wife previously sought an order of protection against him in 2015, when he was a member of the state Assembly. Sepúlveda said at the time that it was a temporary order later withdrawn by his wife. Both said that in that incident they had an argument but that it never turned violent.

Sepúlveda's lawyer, Marvin Ray Raskin, contends that it is the lawmaker who has been the victim of recurring physical violence at the hands of his wife. Raskin in a statement reacting to the arrest that Sepúlveda has been enduring the alleged abuse for about nine years in part because he and his wife have a young child.

“All allegations must be taken seriously and investigated to the full extent of the law," Raskin said. "... The issues raised must see the full light of day, and we are confident that when the true history of the relationship is understood, the facts that present themselves will clear his name.”

In Albany, reaction to the allegations against Sepúlveda was swift.

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, a Republican from the Buffalo area, called on Sepúlveda to resign immediately if the allegations were true.