New York will loosen some virus restrictions on gatherings

NEW YORK (AP) — New York will loosen restrictions on private gatherings and clear the way for some public performances that have been banned for nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Arts and entertainment venues will be allowed to open at a third of their capacity and welcome up to 100 people indoors and up to 200 people outdoors starting April 2, an increase that won't be enough to open closed Broadway theaters but could allow some small plays and concerts to resume.

Limits would be slightly higher — 150 people indoors and 500 outdoors — if venues can implement a system in which attendees show proof of a recent, negative COVID-19 test before entering.

The Democrat said the limit for outdoor private gatherings at people's homes will rise from 10 to 25 starting March 22.

Cuomo cited improvements in the daily count of new coronavirus cases since January and the rollout of the vaccine as justification for loosening restrictions.

That improvement has stalled in the past two weeks. About 7,500 people per day are now being infected in the state, up 7% from a week ago and roughly 10 times worse than the daily average in mid-September.