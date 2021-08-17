New York's new governor, Kathy Hochul, taking office Aug. 24

A strong majority in the state Assembly had said they would impeach Cuomo if he didn’t step down.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said last week that he was dropping the impeachment drive, but on Monday, facing a bipartisan backlash, he said the body’s Judiciary Committee would still finish its investigation into Cuomo’s conduct and issue a public report.

In addition to investigating the harassment allegations, lawyers hired by the Assembly have been looking into the Cuomo administration’s handling of COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes and his use of state resources for his $5 million pandemic book deal.

Evidence gathered during the investigation is being made available to committee members, but under tight security.

Assemblymember Marjorie Byrnes, a Republican on the committee, said Tuesday that she and other committee members are poring over the documents “in a room that is being guarded by the sergeant of arms.”

“If this material is never released to the public, then the people of this state and in my district are never going to know the truth,” she said.

Hochul, a Democrat, spent Tuesday taking meetings in New York City to narrow down her selection for her successor as lieutenant governor.

She’s vowed to depart from the Cuomo administration’s reputation as a “toxic” work environment, and focus on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over NY’s eviction protection for renters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.