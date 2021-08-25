New York's political future after Cuomo

Resigning in disgrace, New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo has left a power vacuum at the heart of New York State. After Kathy Hochul finishes out Cuomo’s term, who will replace the long-serving governor and could it be a Republican? Susan Estrich, veteran political commentator and lawyer for ousted Fox Chairman Roger Ailes, and Matt Klink, GOP strategist, weigh in.
