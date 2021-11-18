 Skip to main content
AP

Newbury board denies permit to youth detention facility

NEWBURY, Vt. (AP) — A permit for a proposed youth detention facility in Newbury, Vermont, has been denied by a town board in a unanimous decision that cited a lack of emergency services and conflict with the town's development plan.

The proposed six-bed facility at a former bed and breakfast would have required $3 million in security upgrades including installing fencing and secure windows, the Valley News reported.

The Newbury Development Review Board said in its decision on Friday that the community is one of 26 towns served by Vermont State Police’s St. Johnsbury barracks and that response times to the facility could be as long as 45 minutes.

The board wrote that, "the demand for emergency response services resulting from the proposed project, particularly law enforcement services, will exceed the available capacity of such services, having an adverse effect on the capacity to provide services to the proposed facility itself and elsewhere in the community.”

It also said the road leading to the property is not maintained or plowed in the winter and said the town's plan calls for development near established settlements and not in a “conservation and natural resources area.”

The organization Becket Family of Services owns the property and would have operated it under a lease with the Department for Children and Families. Becket Family of Services did not return a request for comment from the newspaper. A spokesperson for the Department of Children and Families told the newspaper that officials were not available to comment.

The proposed facility would have replaced the state's former Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, which closed after a disability right’s group sued it over use of restraints and was empty when it shuttered in October last year.

The board's decision can be appealed to a state court within 30 days, the newspaper reported.

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of the town in the first paragraph.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lebanon Valley News.

