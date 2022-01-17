Newly appointed tax commissioner to run in 2022 election

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Less than a month after he was appointed North Dakota tax commissioner, Brian Kroshus said he plans to run for the post in the 2022 election.

Kroshus, a Republican, was appointed tax commissioner by Gov. Doug Burgum and started on Jan. 4. Kroshus previously served as a member of the Public Service Commission. He was appointed to the position by Burgum in 2017, elected by voters in 2018 and re-elected in 2020. He was chair of the PSC in 2019 and 2020.

“It has been a privilege to serve the citizens of North Dakota, and I’m asking voters for the opportunity to continue working on their behalf,” Kroshus said in his Monday announcement.

A Fargo native and North Dakota State University graduate, Kroshus was publisher of The Bismarck Tribune from 2005 to 2015.

Burgum tabbed Kroshus to replace Ryan Rauschenberger, who resigned after seven years as tax commissioner to focus on recovering from alcohol problems.

