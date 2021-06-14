News executives protest Trump-era probe with Garland

The Justice Department announced earlier this month that it would no longer secretly obtain reporters’ records during leak investigations, marking a drastic shift in policy shift that abandons a practice decried for years by news organizations and press freedom groups. That announcement came after a pledge by President Joe Biden that he would not permit the Justice Department to continue the practice, which he called “simply, simply wrong.”

But while the Biden administration has ordered a halt to such efforts, news organizations worry that without laws to prevent it, a different administration could take a different approach.

“This is about the flow of information to the public,” Brown said. “It is about keeping government accountable. And these news organizations can't effectively do their job in that way unless they can protect confidential sources, and that was made very, very clear by this group today in the meeting.”

Prosecutors told the executives that reporters were never the target of the investigations, the department said. Officials said Garland had agreed with news executives that there was “a need for strong, durable rules.”