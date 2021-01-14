News Guide: Ricketts pitches property tax ballot measure

In a briefing with reporters, Ricketts said local governments would still be able to generate additional revenue by imposing other taxes, such as a local sales tax. He also acknowledged that clamping down on local revenue growth could lead to additional state funding for schools if their needs grow substantially and they can't generate enough money themselves.

Ricketts is also calling on lawmakers to continue the state's current property tax relief programs, for a total of $1.36 billion returned to property owners over the next two years.

NOT GIVING UP ON BRINGING U.S. SPACE COMMAND TO NEBRASKA

Ricketts said he's not giving up yet in his effort to bring U.S. Space Command operations to Offutt Air Force Base, even though the Trump administration announced that it has chosen Alabama as its site.

Ricketts is still seeking $50 million from lawmakers for the state to use in a bid. He told reporters that he hopes to persuade the incoming Biden administration that Nebraska is the best location.

A NEW PRISON