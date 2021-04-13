Newsom: J&J vaccine pause won't affect California reopening

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration officials said Tuesday that they were investigating blood clots in six women that emerged in the days after they were vaccinated, in combination with reduced platelet counts. The federal officials recommended pausing use of the vaccine until they know more.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, chair of the department of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California-San Francisco, said there is great enthusiasm for the J&J vaccine in vulnerable communities because it requires only one shot and has high brand name recognition.

It has also made it easier to vaccinate mobile communities, such as homeless people who may be harder to locate for a second shot, people who have to drive long distances to get the shot or other hard-to-reach populations, she said.

“We worry that it puts a big damper on efforts that have really been ramping up,” Bibbins-Domingo said of the pause.