Newsom pushes school reopening as many districts resist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration said Wednesday that all California schools should reopen when the new academic year begins next fall, though his guidelines remain merely an expectation rather than a mandate.

Facing political pressure and a recall effort, Newsom has said he plans to lift most of California’s coronavirus restrictions June 15 as part of reopening the state to business-as-usual. Earlier this month, he made a similar pronouncement, but many districts and teachers remain reluctant.

Newsom has repeatedly said he sees no barriers to getting kids back into classrooms now, as California’s COVID-19 infections continue to drop and more residents get vaccinated. His administration reiterated that push on Wednesday, ahead of a visit to an elementary school in Santa Rosa.

“If current trends and best practices continue, the next school year can begin with offering full in-person instruction to all students,” the California Department of Health said in a presentation Wednesday that focused on school reopening. It specified that schools should plan to offer full days of instruction, five days a week.