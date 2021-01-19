Newsom sets new tone for California, White House partnership

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After four years of sparring with President Donald Trump, California is ready for a more productive, friendlier chapter with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined his areas of agreement and places where he hopes to collaborate with the new administration Tuesday in a letter to Biden. Among his requests are federal support for California's efforts to house homeless people in hotel and motel rooms and a restoration of money for the state's troubled high-speed rail project, which Trump revoked.

“I offer you my full partnership and support as you take office and inherit the tremendous responsibility to restore our nation's economy and place of leadership on the global stage — all while working to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end," Newsom wrote.

It's a notably friendlier tone than Newsom often took with Trump, particularly during the first year of his governorship in 2019, when the two sparred over wildfire management, immigration and climate change. California, the nation’s most populous state, was often an easy punching bag for Trump. His administration tried to revoke California’s authority to set its own auto emissions standards, took away $1 billion for the high-speed rail project and adopted a slew of policies detrimental to the state’s millions of immigrants.