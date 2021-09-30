 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Newsom writes children's book about boy with dyslexia

  • Updated
  • 0
Newsom writes children's book about boy with dyslexia

This cover image released by Penguin Young Readers shows “Ben and Emma’s Big Hit” written by by California Governor Gavin Newsom with Ruby Shamir and illustrated by Alexandra Thompson. The book is scheduled for release on Dec. 7,

 HONS

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest news about California Gov. Gavin Newsom is more personal, if less dramatic, than the recall effort he easily defeated two weeks ago.

He has written a children's book.

Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that Newsom's “Ben and Emma's Big Hit” is scheduled for Dec. 7. Illustrated by Alexandra Thompson, the book draws upon Newsom's dyslexia in telling of a boy named Ben and his struggles in school. The words will appear in OpenDyslexic font to make it more readable for people with dyslexia.

“Tens of millions of Americans struggle with dyslexia — including me," Newsom said in a statement. "My dyslexia was particularly difficult when I was a kid. I wondered why my younger sister quickly finished her homework while I struggled. Reading aloud in front of the class filled me with heart-pounding fear and anxiety.

"My self-esteem and my grades suffered until I learned about dyslexia and strategies for dealing with it; so I wrote this book in hopes of helping support young people struggling with learning disabilities.”

Newsom will donate all proceeds to the International Dyslexia Association.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting, President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress strained Tuesday to trim back his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul to win support from two key holdout senators ahead of make-or-break deadlines for votes.

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government.

EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target

EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target

Medication abortion accounts for about 40% of all abortions in the U.S. The increasingly common method relies on pills rather than surgery, opening the possibility for abortions to be done in a woman's home rather than a clinic. It's an option that has become important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Afghanistan veterans struggle with withdrawal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News