Newsom's income went up in 1st year as California governor

Newsom made $175,000 as governor, up from his $151,000 salary as lieutenant governor, the job he held for eight years. Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker, made about $151,000 through her nonprofit, The Representation Project, which explores gender representation in the media. She also earned roughly $50,000 through her production company, Girls Club Entertainment, and more than $1,000 in residual payments from previous acting jobs.

But most of the couple’s income — an additional $1.3 million — came through passive sources, compared to $775,000 in 2018. Newsom owns The PlumpJack Group, which includes a suite of wineries and restaurants now run by his sister and cousin. He put them in a blind trust run by a family friend after he was elected, and the names of the individual holdings are shielded on the tax returns. The couple has several other trusts and businesses.

Newsom additionally made $39,000 after expenses for a children’s book he is writing about dyslexia, a condition he’s had since childhood that can make it harder to read. The Newsoms made $146 in gross income from other countries through Siebel Newsom’s blind trust, though the returns show they did not have financial accounts or trusts in foreign countries.