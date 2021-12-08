 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Newspapers sue redistricting panel over closed meeting

  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan newspapers sued the state's redistricting commission, demanding that it release a recording of a closed meeting and make public two memos that panel members discussed during the meeting.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by The Detroit News, the Detroit Free Press, The Center for Michigan Inc./Bridge Michigan and the Michigan Press Association. It seeks judgments from the Michigan Supreme Court that the 13-member independent citizens panel violated the state constitution by conducting business in a nonpublic meeting, must do all future business in open meetings and release all materials used to develop redistricting plans — including eight other memos.

The commission, which is drawing congressional and legislative maps for the first time following a 2018 voter-approved ballot initiative to curb partisan gerrymandering, called the closed session with its lawyer on Oct. 27 to discuss two memos, titled “Voting Rights Act” and “The History of Discrimination in the State of Michigan and its Influence on Voting.”

People are also reading…

It was the panel's first meeting after it received public feedback about draft congressional and legislative lines at hearings across the state. In Detroit, residents and the state’s civil rights director had criticized how the proposals had no majority-Black districts.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Nov. 22 issued a nonbinding legal opinion saying commissioners should not have met privately. The panel has said the communications are protected by attorney-client privilege and last week voted against their release.

“Michigan voters went to great lengths to ensure transparency and meaningful public participation in the redistricting process,” the newspapers' lawyers wrote in the suit, which requests an expedited review. “Accordingly, plaintiffs, as members of the public, have the necessary clear legal right to public disclosure of the redistricting materials.”

Edward Woods III, spokesman for the commission, said it “looks forward to asserting its right to attorney-client privilege in court.” He said the panel has held 133 regular meetings and hearings open to the public.

Commissioners will meet Dec. 28 to vote on final maps.

———

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to stick to their plans to boost oil production even as the new omicron variant cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden on Thursday appealed for Americans to get their boosters and get behind his plan to tackle the new omicron variant through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

Watch Now: Related Video

It's quit-tok! Gen Z celebrate their job resignations on social media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News