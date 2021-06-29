NH diversity council members quit over 'damaging' budget

As part of its work, the council has spent hundreds of hours listening to residents of more than a dozen communities, many of whom have experienced systemic discrimination, members said.

“Governor, we feel obligated to inform you that — contrary to your recent public statements — systemic racism does in fact exist here in New Hampshire. You appointed us to explore these issues, and we have reported our findings to you in detail every step of the way. The pain that we heard in the voices of those who came to the meetings to convey their truths and lived experiences served as a call to action.”

Sununu said the council has been going through a “transition period” during the coronavirus pandemic and since the death in November of its chair, Rogers Johnson. Some members had already indicated they were planning to move on after the first few years of work, he said in a statement.

“There are many individuals who have expressed a willingness to join these efforts as we come out of the pandemic, and we have already started filling these vacancies with representatives from all walks of life,” he said.