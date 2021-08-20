 Skip to main content
NH lawmakers will meet in person to take up retained bills
AP

NH lawmakers will meet in person to take up retained bills

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House will begin holding committee meetings on retained bills next week, without the option to participate remotely that existed during much of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the calendar published Friday, House Speaker Sherman Packard reminded lawmakers that the emergency order allowing public bodies to meet remotely without a physical quorum present in the same location expired when the governor lifted the state of emergency on June 11.

That means House committees meeting to discuss bills that were set aside for more work must meet in person at the Legislative Office Building, which has reopened to the public.

Packard said dozens of additional air purification units have been set up throughout the office building and Statehouse, and each meeting room will have air treatment that meets or exceeds federal health guidelines for office buildings. Masks will be encouraged but not required.

