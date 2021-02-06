 Skip to main content
NH man who "chugged" wine during Capitol riot charged
AP

NH man who "chugged" wine during Capitol riot charged

BOSTON (AP) — A New Hampshire man who admitted to storming the U.S. Capitol last month and chugging wine that he found in a lawmaker's office now faces federal charges.

Jason Riddle, is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of government property, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Last month, Riddle detailed his experiences on Jan. 6 at the Capitol in an interview with NBC 10 Boston. The supporter of former President Donald Trump said he has no regrets about joining the mob that entered the Capitol, but criticized those who committed acts of vandalism and violence.

While inside the building he found a liquor cabinet inside a lawmaker's office and helped himself to some wine.

“And I chugged it and got out of there,” he told NBC 10 Boston.

The station reports Riddle resigned his position as a postal carrier following the Capitol riot.

Attempts to reach Riddle on Saturday were unsuccessful, and it was unclear if he was represented by an attorney. On Friday, Riddle told The Keene Sentinel that he was unaware of the charges but knew he might face prosecution and plans to turn himself in when contacted by law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

