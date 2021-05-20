NH senate kills landfill buffer zone around state parks

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Senate on Thursday killed legislation that would have prohibited the construction of landfills near state parks.

The bill, which had passed the House last month, would have created a 2-mile buffer zone around parks in which landfills couldn’t be located. It was driven by opponents of a proposed landfill in Dalton near Forest Lake State Park, and senators who voted against it said the issue was a matter for local zoning officials and environmental regulators, not the Legislature.

“While recognizing the concerns of the local residents, this bill would have significant repercussions on land owners’ rights and the use of the state legislative process to address what is basically a zoning issue, a local zoning issue,” said Sen. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua.

Supporters of the bill argued that state parks are a critical part of the state’s tourism infrastructure and should be protected. Sen. Erin Hennessey fondly described her family’s annual camping trips in northern New Hampshire and argued that citing a landfill next to a state park would result in noise and odor issues, disruption of wildlife and declines in both property values and park visitors. Nearly a dozen other state have enacted buffer zones, she said.