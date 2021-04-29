NH senate passes bill to make secret police list public

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s secret list of roughly 270 police officers with credibility issues would be made public under a bill passed Thursday by the state Senate.

The so-called “Laurie list” tracks officers whose credibility may be called into question during a trial because of something in their personnel records. Prosecutors are required to turn the information over to defendants before trial, but public access has been limited to heavily redacted versions of the list.

While the attorney general’s office and law enforcement unions traditionally have opposed the list’s release, both back the compromise legislation. Its provisions match a recommendation by the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency that was established last summer in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Under the bill, the list would become public after a six-month period during which officers could contest their placement on the list.