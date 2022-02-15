NH state Sen. Tom Sherman exploring gubernatorial run

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Sen. Tom Sherman, a Democrat, is forming an exploratory committee ahead of a possible run for governor this year.

Sherman, a doctor from Rye, is serving his second term in the Senate, and currently serves on the Health and Human Services and Transportation committees. He served in the House from 2012-2016.

Sherman told WMUR-TV that if he runs, he wants to bring more unity back to the state.

“We've seen over the last two years not only the pandemic and the pain that that's caused, but we've also seen such divisive politics throughout the state," he said.

Sherman is the first Democrat to take steps toward challenging Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is seeking a fourth term.

