09-11-18 20:00,,

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of uncontested races in New Hampshire.

Governor

Chris Sununu (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 1

Dan Belforti, Lib

U.S. House - District 2

Ann Kuster (i), Dem

Executive Council - District 1

Michael Cryans, Dem

Executive Council - District 2

Andru Volinsky (i), Dem

Executive Council - District 2

James Beard, GOP

Executive Council - District 3

Joe Pace, Dem

Executive Council - District 3

Russell Prescott (i), GOP

Executive Council - District 5

Debora Pignatelli, Dem

Executive Council - District 5

Dave Wheeler (i), GOP

State Senate - District 1

Jeff Woodburn (i), Dem

State Senate - District 1

David Starr, GOP

State Senate - District 2

Bill Bolton, Dem

State Senate - District 2

Bob Giuda (i), GOP

State Senate - District 3

Christopher Meier, Dem

State Senate - District 4

David Watters (i), Dem

State Senate - District 5

Martha Hennessey (i), Dem

State Senate - District 5

Patrick Lozito, GOP

State Senate - District 6

Anne Grassie, Dem

State Senate - District 6

James Gray (i), GOP

State Senate - District 7

Mason Donovan, Dem

State Senate - District 7

Harold French (i), GOP

State Senate - District 8

Jenn Alford-Teaster, Dem

State Senate - District 8

Ruth Ward (i), GOP

State Senate - District 10

Jay Kahn (i), Dem

State Senate - District 10

Dan LeClair, GOP

State Senate - District 11

Gary Daniels (i), GOP

State Senate - District 13

Cindy Rosenwald, Dem

State Senate - District 13

David Schoneman, GOP

State Senate - District 14

Tammy Siekmann, Dem

State Senate - District 14

Sharon Carson (i), GOP

State Senate - District 15

Dan Feltes (i), Dem

State Senate - District 15

Pamela Ean, GOP

State Senate - District 16

Kevin Cavanaugh (i), Dem

State Senate - District 17

Christopher Roundy, Dem

State Senate - District 17

John Reagan (i), GOP

State Senate - District 18

Donna Soucy (i), Dem

State Senate - District 18

George Lambert, GOP

State Senate - District 19

Kristina Durocher, Dem

State Senate - District 19

Regina Birdsell (i), GOP

State Senate - District 20

Lou D'Allesandro (i), Dem

State Senate - District 20

Carla Gericke, GOP

State Senate - District 21

Martha Fuller Clark (i), Dem

State Senate - District 21

Peter Macdonald, GOP

State Senate - District 22

Richard O'Shaughnessy, Dem

State Senate - District 22

Chuck Morse (i), GOP

State Senate - District 23

Jon Morgan, Dem

State Senate - District 23

Bill Gannon (i), GOP

State Senate - District 24

Tom Sherman, Dem

State Senate - District 24

Dan Innis (i), GOP

State House - Belknap District 1

Ruth Gulick, Dem

State House - Belknap District 1

Harry Viens, GOP

State House - Belknap District 2

Diane Hanley, Dem

Stephen McBrian, Dem

Dorothy Piquado, Dem

Rosemary Uicker, Dem

State House - Belknap District 3

Carlos Cardona, Dem

David Huot (i), Dem

Gail Ober, Dem

Philip Spagnuolo (i), Dem

State House - Belknap District 3

Richard Beaudoin, GOP

Hans Larsson, GOP

Peter Spanos (i), GOP

Frank Tilton (i), GOP

State House - Belknap District 5

Betty Ann Abbott, Dem

Michelle Carter, Dem

State House - Belknap District 5

George Feeney, GOP

Peter Varney (i), GOP

State House - Belknap District 6

Justin Borden, Dem

George Condodemetraky, Dem

State House - Belknap District 6

John Plumer (i), GOP

Mike Sylvia (i), GOP

State House - Belknap District 7

Katherine Preston, Dem

State House - Belknap District 7

Barbara Comtois (i), GOP

State House - Belknap District 8

Ruth Larson, Dem

State House - Belknap District 8

Raymond Howard (i), GOP

State House - Belknap District 9

Charlie St. Clair (i), Dem

State House - Belknap District 9

Steven Whalley, GOP

State House - Carroll District 1

Gene Chandler (i), GOP

State House - Carroll District 2

Tom Buco (i), Dem

Harrison Kanzler, Dem

Stephen Woodcock, Dem

State House - Carroll District 2

William Cuccio, GOP

Frank McCarthy (i), GOP

Karen Umberger (i), GOP

State House - Carroll District 3

Jerry Knirk (i), Dem

Susan Ticehurst, Dem

State House - Carroll District 3

Mark McConkey (i), GOP

State House - Carroll District 4

Glenn Cordelli (i), GOP

Karel Crawford (i), GOP

State House - Carroll District 5

Knute Ogren, Dem

Patricia Pustell, Dem

Theresa Swanick, Dem

State House - Carroll District 5

Lino Avellani (i), GOP

Ed Comeau (i), GOP

Bill Nelson (i), GOP

State House - Carroll District 6

Edith DesMarais (i), Dem

David Owen, Dem

State House - Carroll District 7

Ed Butler (i), Dem

State House - Carroll District 7

Joseph Mosca, GOP

State House - Carroll District 8

Richard Stuart, Dem

State House - Cheshire District 1

Michael Abbott (i), Dem

Paul Berch (i), Dem

Cathryn Harvey (i), Dem

Lucy Weber (i), Dem

State House - Cheshire District 1

Kate Day, GOP

State House - Cheshire District 2

John Mann (i), Dem

State House - Cheshire District 3

Daniel Eaton (i), Dem

State House - Cheshire District 3

Robert D'Arcy, GOP

State House - Cheshire District 4

David Morrill, Dem

State House - Cheshire District 5

John Bordenet (i), Dem

State House - Cheshire District 6

David Meader (i), Dem

State House - Cheshire District 7

Sparky Von Plinsky, Dem

State House - Cheshire District 8

Donovan Fenton (i), Dem

State House - Cheshire District 8

John Therriault, GOP

State House - Cheshire District 9

Richard Ames (i), Dem

Douglas Ley (i), Dem

State House - Cheshire District 9

Christopher Mazerall, GOP

State House - Cheshire District 10

Sandy Swinburne, Dem

State House - Cheshire District 10

Ed Bryans, GOP

State House - Cheshire District 11

Patricia Martin, Dem

Susan Silverman, Dem

State House - Cheshire District 11

John Hunt (i), GOP

John O'Day (i), GOP

State House - Cheshire District 12

Barry Faulkner (i), Dem

Jennie Gomarlo, Dem

State House - Cheshire District 12

Jim McConnell (i), GOP

David A. Pierce, GOP

State House - Cheshire District 13

Henry Parkhurst (i), Dem

State House - Cheshire District 13

Chester Lapointe, GOP

State House - Cheshire District 14

Craig Thompson, Dem

State House - Cheshire District 14

Franklin Sterling (i), GOP

State House - Cheshire District 15

Bruce Tatro (i), Dem

State House - Cheshire District 15

Stephen Malone, GOP

State House - Coos District 1

John Fothergill (i), GOP

Michael Furbush, GOP

State House - Coos District 2

Wayne Moynihan (i), Dem

State House - Coos District 3

Larry Laflamme (i), Dem

Yvonne Thomas (i), Dem

State House - Coos District 3

Gaston Gingues, GOP

Robert Theberge (i), GOP

State House - Coos District 4

Herb Richardson (i), Dem

State House - Coos District 4

Kevin Craig, GOP

State House - Coos District 5

Edith Tucker (i), Dem

State House - Coos District 6

William Hatch (i), Dem

State House - Coos District 7

Cathleen Fountain, Dem

State House - Coos District 7

Troy Merner (i), GOP

State House - Grafton District 1

Jan Edick, Dem

Linda Massimilla (i), Dem

State House - Grafton District 1

Calvin Beaulier, GOP

Erin Hennessey (i), GOP

State House - Grafton District 2

Robert Peraino, GOP

State House - Grafton District 3

Susan Ford (i), Dem

State House - Grafton District 4

Rick Ladd (i), GOP

State House - Grafton District 5

Jerry Stringham, Dem

State House - Grafton District 5

Bonnie Ham (i), GOP

State House - Grafton District 6

Kevin Maes (i), Dem

State House - Grafton District 6

Gail Sanborn, GOP

State House - Grafton District 7

Richard Osborne, Dem

State House - Grafton District 7

Tiffany Johnson (i), GOP

State House - Grafton District 8

Lynn Durham, GOP

Hank Marquis, GOP

David Nash, GOP

State House - Grafton District 9

Catherine Mulholland, Dem

Tejasinha Sivalingam, Dem

State House - Grafton District 10

Roger Dontonville (i), Dem

State House - Grafton District 11

Timothy Josephson (i), Dem

State House - Grafton District 12

Polly Campion (i), Dem

Mary Jane Mulligan (i), Dem

Garrett Muscatel, Dem

Sharon Nordgren (i), Dem

State House - Grafton District 12

Baronet Harrington, GOP

State House - Grafton District 13

Richard Abel (i), Dem

Susan Almy (i), Dem

Laurel Stavis, Dem

George Sykes (i), Dem

State House - Grafton District 13

Michael Balog, GOP

State House - Grafton District 14

Elaine French, Dem

State House - Grafton District 14

Dennis Wagner, GOP

State House - Grafton District 15

Denny Ruprecht, Dem

State House - Grafton District 16

Francesca Diggs, Dem

State House - Grafton District 16

Linda Luhtala, GOP

State House - Grafton District 17

Joshua Adjutant, Dem

State House - Grafton District 17

Stephen Darrow (i), GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 1

Richard McNamara, Dem

Marjorie Porter (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 1

Jim Fedolfi (i), GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 2

Rachel Cisto, Dem

Aaron Gill, Dem

Rebecca Mitchell, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 3

Dan Pickering, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 3

Tim Lord, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 4

Jennifer Bernet, Dem

Kermit Williams (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 4

Jim Kofalt, GOP

Ron Shattuck, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 5

Donna Mombourquette, Dem

David Woodbury, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 5

Glen Dickey (i), GOP

Gerald Griffin (i), GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 6

Eric Emmerling, Dem

Judi Lanza, Dem

Reta MacGregor, Dem

Melanie Renfrew-Hebert, Dem

Cole Riel, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 8

Andrew Fromuth, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 9

Anthony Pugh, GOP

Doug Whitfield, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 10

Jean Jeudy (i), Dem

Pat Long (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 10

Daniel Heck, GOP

Holly Seal, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 12

Amanda Bouldin (i), Dem

Andrew Bouldin, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 12

Lisa Freeman (i), GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 13

Kathy Desjardin, Dem

Peter Macone, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 13

Larry Gagne (i), GOP

Kirk McConville, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 14

Andreas Reif, GOP

Roland Six, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 15

Erika Connors (i), Dem

Ryan Curran, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 15

Angel Brisson, GOP

Mark Warden, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 16

Thomas Robert, GOP

Victoria Sullivan (i), GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 17

Heidi Hamer, Dem

Timothy Smith (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 17

Dan Garthwaite, GOP

Tammy Simmons, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 18

Joshua Holmes, GOP

Brittany Ping, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 19

Bob Backus (i), Dem

Kendall Snow, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 19

Dick Marston, GOP

Patrick Sweeney, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 20

Daniel Westervelt, Dem

Geoffrey Westervelt, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 21

Brenda Grady, Dem

Kim Kojak, Dem

Chuck Mower, Dem

Nancy Murphy, Dem

Rosemarie Rung, Dem

Kathryn Stack, Dem

Brian Stisser, Dem

Wendy Thomas, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 21

Jack Balcom, GOP

Dick Barry (i), GOP

Dick Hinch (i), GOP

Keith Jeffery, GOP

Bob L'Heureux (i), GOP

Jeanine Notter (i), GOP

Lindsay Tausch, GOP

John Washburn, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 22

Megan Murray, Dem

Julie Radhakrishnan, Dem

Daniel Veilleux, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 23

Paul Dargie, Dem

John Frazier, Dem

Joelle Martin (i), Dem

Peter Petrigno, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 23

Charlie Burns (i), GOP

Carolyn Halstead (i), GOP

Michael Thornton, GOP

John Yule, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 25

Lisa Beaudoin, Dem

Laura Lynch, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 25

Tim Merlino, GOP

Paul Somero (i), GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 26

Brett Hall, Dem

Brian Rater, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 26

Jack Flanagan, GOP

John Lewicke (i), GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 27

Tom Harris, Dem

Michelle St. John, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 28

William Bordy, Dem

Bruce Cohen, Dem

Jan Schmidt (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 28

Elizabeth Ferreira (i), GOP

Tom Lanzara, GOP

Carl Seidel (i), GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 29

Michael Balboni, GOP

Michael McCarthy (i), GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 30

Sherry Dutzy, Dem

Patricia Klee (i), Dem

Suzanne Vail, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 30

Doris Hohensee, GOP

Mariellen MacKay (i), GOP

Lisa Scontsas, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 31

David Cote (i), Dem

Fred Davis, Dem

Manny Espitia, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 32

Paula Johnson, GOP

Di Lothrop, GOP

Frank Moore, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 33

Ken Gidge (i), Dem

Mark King (i), Dem

Fran Nutter-Upham, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 33

Kevin Scully (i), GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 34

Greg Indruk, Dem

Catherine Sofikitis (i), Dem

Deb Stevens, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 34

Dee Hogan, GOP

Donald Whalen, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 35

Skip Cleaver (i), Dem

Latha Mangipudi (i), Dem

Laura Telerski, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 35

Paul Hutsteiner, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 36

Linda Harriott-Gathright, Dem

Marty Jack (i), Dem

Michael O'Brien (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 36

Iang Jeon, GOP

Paula Moran, GOP

Bill Ohm (i), GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 37

Barbara Blue, Dem

Nancy Brucker, Dem

Michael Drouin, Dem

Krysten Evans, Dem

David Hennessey, Dem

Grace Kennedy, Dem

Hal Lynde, Dem

Paul Moriarty, Dem

Lana Paliy, Dem

Robert Sherman, Dem

Alejandro Urrutia, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 37

Bob Greene, GOP

Alicia Lekas, GOP

Tony Lekas, GOP

Hershel Nunez, GOP

Lynne Ober (i), GOP

Russell Ober (i), GOP

Andrew Prout (i), GOP

Andrew Renzullo (i), GOP

Kim Rice (i), GOP

Jordan Ulery (i), GOP

James Whittemore, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 38

Chris Balch, Dem

James Bosman, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 38

David Bedard, GOP

John Valera (i), GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 39

Gary Evans, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 39

John Burt (i), GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 40

Kat McGhee, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 40

Keith Ammon (i), GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 41

Lisa Nash, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 41

Laurie Sanborn (i), GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 42

Phillip Harris, GOP

Joseph Lachance, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 43

Benjamin Baroody (i), Dem

Chris Herbert (i), Dem

Richard Komi, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 43

Michael Garcia, GOP

Jason Hodgdon, GOP

Ross Terrio, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 44

Heather Ledoux, Dem

Candace Moulton, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 45

Scott Eich, GOP

Carlos Gonzalez, GOP

State House - Merrimack District 1

Ken Wells, Dem

State House - Merrimack District 2

Scott Burns, Dem

Delaney Carrier, Dem

State House - Merrimack District 2

Werner Horn (i), GOP

Dave Testerman (i), GOP

State House - Merrimack District 3

Joyce Fulweiler, Dem

Jim Lintner, Dem

State House - Merrimack District 3

Greg Hill (i), GOP

Kathy Lauer-Rago, GOP

State House - Merrimack District 4

Tom Schamberg, Dem

State House - Merrimack District 4

Douglas Long (i), GOP

State House - Merrimack District 5

Karen Ebel (i), Dem

Andy Schmidt, Dem

State House - Merrimack District 5

Dan Wolf (i), GOP

State House - Merrimack District 6

Rod Pimentel, Dem

Beth Rodd (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 6

Thomas Dunne, GOP

Mark Lindsley, GOP

State House - Merrimack District 7

Clyde Carson (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 7

Terry Cox, GOP

State House - Merrimack District 8

Edward Cherian, Dem

State House - Merrimack District 9

Howard Moffett (i), Dem

George Saunderson, Dem

State House - Merrimack District 9

Jose Cambrils, GOP

Michael Moffett (i), GOP

State House - Merrimack District 10

Luke Diamond, GOP

John French, GOP

State House - Merrimack District 11

Steve Shurtleff (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 11

Kevin Miller, GOP

State House - Merrimack District 12

Connie Lane, Dem

State House - Merrimack District 13

Beth Richards (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 15

Ryan Buchanan, Dem

State House - Merrimack District 16

Timothy Soucy (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 16

Bob Bertrand, GOP

State House - Merrimack District 17

Dennis Soucy, GOP

State House - Merrimack District 18

Kris Schultz (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 18

Mary Donnelly, GOP

State House - Merrimack District 19

Christy Bartlett (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 19

Todd Haywood, GOP

State House - Merrimack District 20

David Doherty (i), Dem

Clinton Hanson, Dem

Dianne Schuett (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 20

Richard Bilodeau, GOP

Peter Gagyi, GOP

Brian Seaworth (i), GOP

State House - Merrimack District 21

Miriam Cahill-Yeaton, Dem

Mary Frambach, Dem

State House - Merrimack District 24

Madalasa Gurung, Dem

Harry Kozlowski, Dem

Kathleen Martins, Dem

Marcy Rothenberg, Dem

State House - Merrimack District 25

Natalie Wells (i), GOP

State House - Merrimack District 26

Lorrie Carey, Dem

State House - Merrimack District 26

Howard Pearl (i), GOP

State House - Merrimack District 28

Katherine Rogers (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 28

Andrew Georgevits, GOP

State House - Merrimack District 29

Erin Canterbury, Dem

State House - Merrimack District 29

Carol McGuire (i), GOP

State House - Rockinghm District 1

David Coursin, Dem

State House - Rockinghm District 2

Lloyd Carr, Dem

Gwen Friend, Dem

Rebecca Hutchinson, Dem

State House - Rockinghm District 3

Michelle Couture, Dem

Jennifer Dube, Dem

Deborah Nelson, Dem

State House - Rockinghm District 3

Michael Costable (i), GOP

Kathleen Hoelzel (i), GOP

Kevin Pratt, GOP

State House - Rockinghm District 5

Kyle Foden, Dem

Mack Leathurby, Dem

Luisa Piette, Dem

Alex Rego, Dem

Paul Skudlarek, Dem

Robin Skudlarek, Dem

Anne Warner, Dem

State House - Rockinghm District 5

Al Baldasaro (i), GOP

Tom Dolan, GOP

Roger Fillio, GOP

David Lundgren (i), GOP

Betsy McKinney (i), GOP

Sherman Packard (i), GOP

Doug Thomas (i), GOP

State House - Rockinghm District 6

Fred Bates, Dem

Sean Cohen, Dem

Ronald Cooper, Dem

Mary Eisner, Dem

Owen Ingram, Dem

Michelle Sawyer-Moge, Dem

State House - Rockinghm District 7

Stephen Mavrellis, Dem

Ioana Singureanu, Dem

Kristi St. Laurent, Dem

Marie Yanish, Dem

State House - Rockinghm District 9

Jerry Marceau, Dem

Mark Vallone, Dem

State House - Rockinghm District 9

Sean Morrison (i), GOP

Michael Vose (i), GOP

State House - Rockinghm District 10

Dennis Acton, GOP

State House - Rockinghm District 11

Liz McConnell, Dem

State House - Rockinghm District 12

Scott Wallace, GOP

State House - Rockinghm District 13

Dennis Green (i), GOP

Joe Guthrie (i), GOP

David Welch (i), GOP

Kenneth Weyler (i), GOP

State House - Rockinghm District 14

Beth Cacciotti, Dem

Kate Delfino, Dem

George Hamblen, Dem

Peter McVay, Dem

State House - Rockinghm District 14

Debra DeSimone (i), GOP

Robert Harb, GOP

Norman Major (i), GOP

Peter Torosian (i), GOP

State House - Rockinghm District 15

Kate Michaels, Dem

State House - Rockinghm District 16

Peter Oldak, Dem

State House - Rockinghm District 16

Dan Davis, GOP

State House - Rockinghm District 17

Michael Cahill (i), Dem

Charlotte DiLorenzo (i), Dem

Ellen Read (i), Dem

State House - Rockinghm District 17

Harrison deBree, GOP

State House - Rockinghm District 18

Skip Berrien (i), Dem

Lisa Bunker, Dem

Julie Gilman (i), Dem

Gaby Grossman, Dem

State House - Rockinghm District 18

Edward Duncan, GOP

Robert Goeman, GOP

Brian Griset, GOP

State House - Rockingham District 19

Debra Altschiller (i), Dem

Lester Cuff, Dem

State House - Rockingham District 19

Patrick Abrami (i), GOP

Daniel Shepard, GOP

State House - Rockingham District 20

Greg Marrow, Dem

Patricia O'Keefe, Dem

State House - Rockingham District 20

Max Abramson, GOP

William Fowler, GOP

Aboul Khan (i), GOP

State House - Rockingham District 21

Patricia Bushway, Dem

Robert Cushing (i), Dem

Mike Edgar (i), Dem

Tom Loughman, Dem

State House - Rockingham District 22

Jim Maggiore, Dem

State House - Rockingham District 22

Henry Marsh (i), GOP

State House - Rockingham District 23

Dennis Malloy (i), Dem

State House - Rockingham District 23

Rob Robertson, GOP

State House - Rockingham District 24

Jaci Grote, Dem

Kate Murray (i), Dem

State House - Rockingham District 24

Kate Catalano, GOP

Julie Tucker, GOP

State House - Rockingham District 25

Laura Pantelakos (i), Dem

State House - Rockingham District 25

Tom Lukacz, GOP

State House - Rockingham District 26

Rebecca McBeath (i), Dem

State House - Rockingham District 27

Peter Somssich (i), Dem

State House - Rockingham District 28

Gerald Ward (i), Dem

State House - Rockingham District 29

David Meuse, Dem

State House - Rockingham District 30

Jacqueline Cali-Pitts (i), Dem

State House - Rockingham District 31

Tamara Le (i), Dem

State House - Rockingham District 32

Tom Chase, Dem

State House - Rockingham District 32

Terry Roy, GOP

State House - Rockingham District 33

Eric Turer, Dem

State House - Rockingham District 33

Josh Yokela, GOP

State House - Rockingham District 34

Lewis Hadley, Dem

State House - Rockingham District 35

Rick Faulconer, Dem

State House - Rockingham District 35

Deborah Hobson, GOP

State House - Rockingham District 36

Patricia Lovejoy (i), Dem

State House - Rockingham District 37

Elaine Andrews-Ahearn, Dem

State House - Rockingham District 37

Jason Janvrin, GOP

State House - Strafford District 1

Larry Brown, Dem

State House - Strafford District 1

Peter Hayward, GOP

Abigail Rooney, GOP

State House - Strafford District 2

Sylvia Arcouette, Dem

Emmanuel Krasner, Dem

State House - Strafford District 2

James Horgan (i), GOP

Joe Pitre (i), GOP

State House - Strafford District 3

Bob Perry, Dem

Ellen Phillips, Dem

State House - Strafford District 3

Michael Harrington (i), GOP

Kurt Wuelper (i), GOP

State House - Strafford District 4

Cassandra Levesque, Dem

Matthew Towne, Dem

State House - Strafford District 4

Robert Drew, GOP

Jenny Wilson, GOP

State House - Strafford District 5

Jeffrey Salloway (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 6

Mark Racic, GOP

State House - Strafford District 7

Timothy Fontneau (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 7

Deborah Kaczynski, GOP

State House - Strafford District 8

Donna Ellis (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 8

Sharyn Stuart, GOP

State House - Strafford District 9

Elaine Lauterborn, Dem

State House - Strafford District 9

Steven Beaudoin (i), GOP

State House - Strafford District 10

Amy Cann, Dem

State House - Strafford District 10

Jody McNally (i), GOP

State House - Strafford District 11

Chuck Grassie (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 11

Sue DeLemus, GOP

State House - Strafford District 12

Pamela Hubbard, Dem

State House - Strafford District 12

Mac Kittredge, GOP

State House - Strafford District 13

Casey Conley (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 13

Debra Childs, GOP

State House - Strafford District 14

Kristina Fargo, Dem

State House - Strafford District 15

Linn Opderbecke (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 15

Collin Coppinger, GOP

State House - Strafford District 16

Sherry Frost (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 17

Peter Bixby (i), Dem

Susan Treleaven (i), Dem

Kenneth Vincent (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 17

Michael Castaldo, GOP

State House - Strafford District 18

Jodi Carnes, GOP

Padraic O'Hare, GOP

Matthew Spencer (i), GOP

State House - Strafford District 19

Peter Schmidt (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 19

Patrick Coleman, GOP

State House - Strafford District 20

Thomas Southworth (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 21

Catt Sandler (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 21

Philip Munck, GOP

State House - Strafford District 22

Thomas Kaczynski (i), GOP

State House - Strafford District 23

Sandra Keans (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 23

Don Leeman, GOP

State House - Strafford District 24

Jeremiah Minihan, Dem

State House - Strafford District 24

Mona Perreault, GOP

State House - Strafford District 25

Amanda Gourgue (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 25

Joe Hannon, GOP

State House - Sullivan District 1

Lee Oxenham (i), Dem

Brian Sullivan (i), Dem

State House - Sullivan District 1

Virginia Drye, GOP

Tanya McIntire, GOP

State House - Sullivan District 2

Sue Gottling (i), Dem

State House - Sullivan District 2

Gates Lucas, GOP

State House - Sullivan District 3

Andrew O'Hearne, Dem

State House - Sullivan District 3

Francis Gauthier (i), GOP

State House - Sullivan District 4

John J. O'Connor (i), GOP

State House - Sullivan District 5

Chad Rolston, Dem

State House - Sullivan District 5

Walter Stapleton, GOP

State House - Sullivan District 6

John Callum, GOP

Skip Rollins (i), GOP

State House - Sullivan District 7

Claudia Istel, Dem

State House - Sullivan District 7

Judy Aron, GOP

State House - Sullivan District 8

John Streeter, Dem

State House - Sullivan District 8

Tom Laware (i), GOP

State House - Sullivan District 9

Linda Tanner (i), Dem

State House - Sullivan District 9

Margaret Drye, GOP

State House - Sullivan District 10

John Cloutier (i), Dem

State House - Sullivan District 10

Conlin Smith, GOP

State House - Sullivan District 11

Bruce Cragin, Dem

State House - Sullivan District 11

Steven Smith (i), GOP

AP Elections 09-11-2018 20:00

