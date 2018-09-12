09-12-18 02:01,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in New Hampshire.
Governor
Molly Kelly, Dem
Governor
Chris Sununu (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 1
Chris Pappas, Dem
U.S. House - District 1
Eddie Edwards, GOP
U.S. House - District 1
Dan Belforti, Lib
U.S. House - District 2
Ann Kuster (i), Dem
Executive Council - District 1
Michael Cryans, Dem
Executive Council - District 1
Joseph Kenney (i), GOP
Executive Council - District 2
Andru Volinsky (i), Dem
Executive Council - District 2
James Beard, GOP
Executive Council - District 3
Joe Pace, Dem
Executive Council - District 3
Russell Prescott (i), GOP
Executive Council - District 4
Gray Chynoweth, Dem
Executive Council - District 4
Ted Gatsas, GOP
Executive Council - District 5
Debora Pignatelli, Dem
Executive Council - District 5
Dave Wheeler (i), GOP
State Senate - District 1
Jeff Woodburn (i), Dem
State Senate - District 1
David Starr, GOP
State Senate - District 2
Bill Bolton, Dem
State Senate - District 2
Bob Giuda (i), GOP
State Senate - District 3
Christopher Meier, Dem
State Senate - District 3
Jeb Bradley (i), GOP
State Senate - District 4
David Watters (i), Dem
State Senate - District 5
Martha Hennessey (i), Dem
State Senate - District 5
Patrick Lozito, GOP
State Senate - District 6
Anne Grassie, Dem
State Senate - District 6
James Gray (i), GOP
State Senate - District 7
Mason Donovan, Dem
State Senate - District 7
Harold French (i), GOP
State Senate - District 8
Jenn Alford-Teaster, Dem
State Senate - District 8
Ruth Ward (i), GOP
State Senate - District 9
Jeanne Dietsch, Dem
State Senate - District 9
Dan Hynes, GOP
State Senate - District 10
Jay Kahn (i), Dem
State Senate - District 10
Dan LeClair, GOP
State Senate - District 11
Shannon Chandley, Dem
State Senate - District 11
Gary Daniels (i), GOP
State Senate - District 12
Melanie Levesque, Dem
State Senate - District 12
Kevin Avard (i), GOP
State Senate - District 13
Cindy Rosenwald, Dem
State Senate - District 13
David Schoneman, GOP
State Senate - District 14
Tammy Siekmann, Dem
State Senate - District 14
Sharon Carson (i), GOP
State Senate - District 15
Dan Feltes (i), Dem
State Senate - District 15
Pamela Ean, GOP
State Senate - District 16
Kevin Cavanaugh (i), Dem
State Senate - District 16
David Boutin, GOP
State Senate - District 17
Christopher Roundy, Dem
State Senate - District 17
John Reagan (i), GOP
State Senate - District 18
Donna Soucy (i), Dem
State Senate - District 18
George Lambert, GOP
State Senate - District 19
Kristina Durocher, Dem
State Senate - District 19
Regina Birdsell (i), GOP
State Senate - District 20
Lou D'Allesandro (i), Dem
State Senate - District 20
Carla Gericke, GOP
State Senate - District 21
Martha Fuller Clark (i), Dem
State Senate - District 21
Peter Macdonald, GOP
State Senate - District 22
Richard O'Shaughnessy, Dem
State Senate - District 22
Chuck Morse (i), GOP
State Senate - District 23
Jon Morgan, Dem
State Senate - District 23
Bill Gannon (i), GOP
State Senate - District 24
Tom Sherman, Dem
State Senate - District 24
Dan Innis (i), GOP
State House - Belknap District 1
Ruth Gulick, Dem
State House - Belknap District 1
Harry Viens, GOP
State House - Belknap District 2
Diane Hanley, Dem
Stephen McBrian, Dem
Dorothy Piquado, Dem
Rosemary Uicker, Dem
State House - Belknap District 2
Glen Aldrich (i), GOP
Harry Bean, GOP
Deanna Jurius, GOP
State House - Belknap District 3
Carlos Cardona, Dem
David Huot (i), Dem
Gail Ober, Dem
Philip Spagnuolo (i), Dem
State House - Belknap District 3
Richard Beaudoin, GOP
Hans Larsson, GOP
Peter Spanos (i), GOP
Frank Tilton (i), GOP
State House - Belknap District 4
Charles Mitchell, Dem
Stanley Robinson, Dem
State House - Belknap District 4
Dennis Fields (i), GOP
Timothy Lang (i), GOP
State House - Belknap District 5
Betty Ann Abbott, Dem
Michelle Carter, Dem
State House - Belknap District 5
George Feeney, GOP
Peter Varney (i), GOP
State House - Belknap District 6
Justin Borden, Dem
George Condodemetraky, Dem
State House - Belknap District 6
John Plumer (i), GOP
Mike Sylvia (i), GOP
State House - Belknap District 7
Katherine Preston, Dem
State House - Belknap District 7
Barbara Comtois (i), GOP
State House - Belknap District 8
Ruth Larson, Dem
State House - Belknap District 8
Raymond Howard (i), GOP
State House - Belknap District 9
Charlie St. Clair (i), Dem
State House - Belknap District 9
Steven Whalley, GOP
State House - Carroll District 1
Gene Chandler (i), GOP
State House - Carroll District 2
Tom Buco (i), Dem
Harrison Kanzler, Dem
Stephen Woodcock, Dem
State House - Carroll District 2
William Cuccio, GOP
Frank McCarthy (i), GOP
Karen Umberger (i), GOP
State House - Carroll District 3
Jerry Knirk (i), Dem
Susan Ticehurst, Dem
State House - Carroll District 3
Mark McConkey (i), GOP
State House - Carroll District 4
John Morrissey, Dem
Caroline Nesbitt, Dem
State House - Carroll District 4
Glenn Cordelli (i), GOP
Karel Crawford (i), GOP
State House - Carroll District 5
Knute Ogren, Dem
Patricia Pustell, Dem
Theresa Swanick, Dem
State House - Carroll District 5
Lino Avellani (i), GOP
Ed Comeau (i), GOP
Bill Nelson (i), GOP
State House - Carroll District 6
Edith DesMarais (i), Dem
David Owen, Dem
State House - Carroll District 6
John MacDonald, GOP
Matthew Plache, GOP
State House - Carroll District 7
Ed Butler (i), Dem
State House - Carroll District 7
Joseph Mosca, GOP
State House - Carroll District 8
Richard Stuart, Dem
State House - Carroll District 8
William Marsh (i), GOP
State House - Cheshire District 1
Michael Abbott (i), Dem
Paul Berch (i), Dem
Cathryn Harvey (i), Dem
Lucy Weber (i), Dem
State House - Cheshire District 1
Kate Day, GOP
State House - Cheshire District 2
John Mann (i), Dem
State House - Cheshire District 2
Anne Cartwright, GOP
State House - Cheshire District 3
Daniel Eaton (i), Dem
State House - Cheshire District 3
Robert D'Arcy, GOP
State House - Cheshire District 4
David Morrill, Dem
State House - Cheshire District 5
John Bordenet (i), Dem
State House - Cheshire District 6
David Meader (i), Dem
State House - Cheshire District 7
Sparky Von Plinsky, Dem
State House - Cheshire District 8
Donovan Fenton (i), Dem
State House - Cheshire District 8
John Therriault, GOP
State House - Cheshire District 9
Richard Ames (i), Dem
Douglas Ley (i), Dem
State House - Cheshire District 9
Christopher Mazerall, GOP
State House - Cheshire District 10
Sandy Swinburne, Dem
State House - Cheshire District 10
Ed Bryans, GOP
State House - Cheshire District 11
Patricia Martin, Dem
Susan Silverman, Dem
State House - Cheshire District 11
John Hunt (i), GOP
John O'Day (i), GOP
State House - Cheshire District 12
Barry Faulkner (i), Dem
Jennie Gomarlo, Dem
State House - Cheshire District 12
Jim McConnell (i), GOP
David A. Pierce, GOP
State House - Cheshire District 13
Henry Parkhurst (i), Dem
State House - Cheshire District 13
Chester Lapointe, GOP
State House - Cheshire District 14
Craig Thompson, Dem
State House - Cheshire District 14
Franklin Sterling (i), GOP
State House - Cheshire District 15
Bruce Tatro (i), Dem
State House - Cheshire District 15
Stephen Malone, GOP
State House - Cheshire District 16
Joe Schapiro, Dem
State House - Coos District 1
John Fothergill (i), GOP
Michael Furbush, GOP
State House - Coos District 2
Wayne Moynihan (i), Dem
State House - Coos District 3
Larry Laflamme (i), Dem
Yvonne Thomas (i), Dem
State House - Coos District 3
Gaston Gingues, GOP
Robert Theberge (i), GOP
State House - Coos District 4
Herb Richardson (i), Dem
State House - Coos District 4
Kevin Craig, GOP
State House - Coos District 5
Edith Tucker (i), Dem
State House - Coos District 6
William Hatch (i), Dem
State House - Coos District 7
Cathleen Fountain, Dem
State House - Coos District 7
Troy Merner (i), GOP
State House - Grafton District 1
Jan Edick, Dem
Linda Massimilla (i), Dem
State House - Grafton District 1
Calvin Beaulier, GOP
Erin Hennessey (i), GOP
State House - Grafton District 2
Robert Peraino, GOP
State House - Grafton District 3
Susan Ford (i), Dem
State House - Grafton District 3
Ben Hight, GOP
State House - Grafton District 4
Rick Ladd (i), GOP
State House - Grafton District 5
Jerry Stringham, Dem
State House - Grafton District 5
Bonnie Ham (i), GOP
State House - Grafton District 6
Kevin Maes (i), Dem
State House - Grafton District 6
Gail Sanborn, GOP
State House - Grafton District 7
Richard Osborne, Dem
State House - Grafton District 7
Tiffany Johnson (i), GOP
State House - Grafton District 8
Sallie Fellows, Dem
Suzanne Smith (i), Dem
State House - Grafton District 8
Lynn Durham, GOP
Hank Marquis, GOP
David Nash, GOP
State House - Grafton District 9
Catherine Mulholland, Dem
Tejasinha Sivalingam, Dem
State House - Grafton District 9
Ned Gordon, GOP
Vincent Migliore (i), GOP
State House - Grafton District 10
Roger Dontonville (i), Dem
State House - Grafton District 11
Timothy Josephson (i), Dem
State House - Grafton District 12
Polly Campion (i), Dem
Mary Jane Mulligan (i), Dem
Garrett Muscatel, Dem
Sharon Nordgren (i), Dem
State House - Grafton District 12
Baronet Harrington, GOP
State House - Grafton District 13
Richard Abel (i), Dem
Susan Almy (i), Dem
Laurel Stavis, Dem
George Sykes (i), Dem
State House - Grafton District 13
Michael Balog, GOP
State House - Grafton District 14
Elaine French, Dem
State House - Grafton District 14
Dennis Wagner, GOP
State House - Grafton District 15
Denny Ruprecht, Dem
State House - Grafton District 15
Rebecca Bailey, GOP
State House - Grafton District 16
Francesca Diggs, Dem
State House - Grafton District 16
Linda Luhtala, GOP
State House - Grafton District 17
Joshua Adjutant, Dem
State House - Grafton District 17
Stephen Darrow (i), GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 1
Richard McNamara, Dem
Marjorie Porter (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 1
Jim Fedolfi (i), GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 2
Rachel Cisto, Dem
Aaron Gill, Dem
Rebecca Mitchell, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 2
Keith Erf, GOP
Gary Hopper (i), GOP
JP Marzullo, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 3
Dan Pickering, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 3
Tim Lord, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 4
Jennifer Bernet, Dem
Kermit Williams (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 4
Jim Kofalt, GOP
Ron Shattuck, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 5
Donna Mombourquette, Dem
David Woodbury, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 5
Glen Dickey (i), GOP
Gerald Griffin (i), GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 6
Eric Emmerling, Dem
Judi Lanza, Dem
Reta MacGregor, Dem
Melanie Renfrew-Hebert, Dem
Cole Riel, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 6
Joe Alexander, GOP
Jeffrey Day, GOP
Barbara Griffin (i), GOP
Michael Gunski, GOP
Fred Plett, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 7
Richard Friedman, Dem
Wayne Goldner, Dem
Jerry Hanauer, Dem
Kamee Leshner, Dem
Sue Mullen, Dem
Catherine Rombeau, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 7
Linda Rea Camarota, GOP
David Danielson (i), GOP
Bart Fromuth (i), GOP
Linda Gould (i), GOP
John Graham (i), GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 8
Jeff Goley (i), Dem
Diane Langley, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 8
Andrew Fromuth, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 9
Linda DiSilvestro (i), Dem
Iz Piedra, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 9
Anthony Pugh, GOP
Doug Whitfield, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 10
Jean Jeudy (i), Dem
Pat Long (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 10
Daniel Heck, GOP
Holly Seal, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 11
Donald Bouchard, Dem
Nicole Klein, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 11
Jean Mathieu, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 12
Amanda Bouldin (i), Dem
Andrew Bouldin, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 12
Lisa Freeman (i), GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 13
Kathy Desjardin, Dem
Peter Macone, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 13
Larry Gagne (i), GOP
Kirk McConville, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 14
Mary Freitas (i), Dem
Mary Heath (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 14
Andreas Reif, GOP
Roland Six, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 15
Erika Connors (i), Dem
Ryan Curran, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 15
Angel Brisson, GOP
Mark Warden, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 16
Joshua Query, Dem
Barbara Shaw (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 16
Thomas Robert, GOP
Victoria Sullivan (i), GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 17
Heidi Hamer, Dem
Timothy Smith (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 17
Dan Garthwaite, GOP
Tammy Simmons, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 18
Patricia Cornell (i), Dem
Willis Griffith, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 18
Joshua Holmes, GOP
Brittany Ping, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 19
Bob Backus (i), Dem
Kendall Snow, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 19
Dick Marston, GOP
Patrick Sweeney, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 20
Daniel Westervelt, Dem
Geoffrey Westervelt, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 20
Ralph Boehm, GOP
Rich Lascelles (i), GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 21
Brenda Grady, Dem
Kim Kojak, Dem
Chuck Mower, Dem
Nancy Murphy, Dem
Rosemarie Rung, Dem
Kathryn Stack, Dem
Brian Stisser, Dem
Wendy Thomas, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 21
Jack Balcom, GOP
Dick Barry (i), GOP
Dick Hinch (i), GOP
Keith Jeffery, GOP
Bob L'Heureux (i), GOP
Jeanine Notter (i), GOP
Lindsay Tausch, GOP
John Washburn, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 22
Megan Murray, Dem
Julie Radhakrishnan, Dem
Daniel Veilleux, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 22
Scott Courtemanche, GOP
Peter Hansen (i), GOP
Reed Panasiti, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 23
Paul Dargie, Dem
John Frazier, Dem
Joelle Martin (i), Dem
Peter Petrigno, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 23
Charlie Burns (i), GOP
Carolyn Halstead (i), GOP
Michael Thornton, GOP
John Yule, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 24
Peter Leishman (i), Dem
Ivy Vann (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 25
Lisa Beaudoin, Dem
Laura Lynch, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 25
Tim Merlino, GOP
Paul Somero (i), GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 26
Brett Hall, Dem
Brian Rater, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 26
Jack Flanagan, GOP
John Lewicke (i), GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 27
Tom Harris, Dem
Michelle St. John, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 27
Jim Belanger (i), GOP
James Kelly, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 28
William Bordy, Dem
Bruce Cohen, Dem
Jan Schmidt (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 28
Elizabeth Ferreira (i), GOP
Tom Lanzara, GOP
Carl Seidel (i), GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 29
Paul Bergeron, Dem
Ray Newman, Dem
Sue Newman (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 29
Michael Balboni, GOP
Michael McCarthy (i), GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 30
Sherry Dutzy, Dem
Patricia Klee (i), Dem
Suzanne Vail, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 30
Doris Hohensee, GOP
Mariellen MacKay (i), GOP
Lisa Scontsas, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 31
David Cote (i), Dem
Fred Davis, Dem
Manny Espitia, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 32
Allison Nutting-Wong, Dem
Michael Pedersen, Dem
Dan Toomey, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 32
Paula Johnson, GOP
Di Lothrop, GOP
Frank Moore, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 33
Ken Gidge (i), Dem
Mark King (i), Dem
Fran Nutter-Upham, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 33
Kevin Scully (i), GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 34
Greg Indruk, Dem
Catherine Sofikitis (i), Dem
Deb Stevens, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 34
Dee Hogan, GOP
Donald Whalen, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 35
Skip Cleaver (i), Dem
Latha Mangipudi (i), Dem
Laura Telerski, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 35
Paul Hutsteiner, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 36
Linda Harriott-Gathright, Dem
Marty Jack (i), Dem
Michael O'Brien (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 36
Iang Jeon, GOP
Paula Moran, GOP
Bill Ohm (i), GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 37
Barbara Blue, Dem
Nancy Brucker, Dem
Michael Drouin, Dem
Krysten Evans, Dem
David Hennessey, Dem
Grace Kennedy, Dem
Hal Lynde, Dem
Paul Moriarty, Dem
Lana Paliy, Dem
Robert Sherman, Dem
Alejandro Urrutia, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 37
Bob Greene, GOP
Alicia Lekas, GOP
Tony Lekas, GOP
Hershel Nunez, GOP
Lynne Ober (i), GOP
Russell Ober (i), GOP
Andrew Prout (i), GOP
Andrew Renzullo (i), GOP
Kim Rice (i), GOP
Jordan Ulery (i), GOP
James Whittemore, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 38
Chris Balch, Dem
James Bosman, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 38
David Bedard, GOP
John Valera (i), GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 39
Gary Evans, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 39
John Burt (i), GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 40
Kat McGhee, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 40
Keith Ammon (i), GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 41
Lisa Nash, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 41
Laurie Sanborn (i), GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 42
Jacqueline Chretien, Dem
Matt Wilhelm, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 42
Phillip Harris, GOP
Joseph Lachance, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 43
Benjamin Baroody (i), Dem
Chris Herbert (i), Dem
Richard Komi, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 43
Michael Garcia, GOP
Jason Hodgdon, GOP
Ross Terrio, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 44
Heather Ledoux, Dem
Candace Moulton, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 44
Mark McLean (i), GOP
Mark Proulx (i), GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 45
Jane Beaulieu (i), Dem
Connie Van Houten (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 45
Scott Eich, GOP
Carlos Gonzalez, GOP
State House - Merrimack District 1
Ken Wells, Dem
State House - Merrimack District 2
Scott Burns, Dem
Delaney Carrier, Dem
State House - Merrimack District 2
Werner Horn (i), GOP
Dave Testerman (i), GOP
State House - Merrimack District 3
Joyce Fulweiler, Dem
Jim Lintner, Dem
State House - Merrimack District 3
Greg Hill (i), GOP
Kathy Lauer-Rago, GOP
State House - Merrimack District 4
Tom Schamberg, Dem
State House - Merrimack District 4
Douglas Long (i), GOP
State House - Merrimack District 5
Karen Ebel (i), Dem
Andy Schmidt, Dem
State House - Merrimack District 5
Dan Wolf (i), GOP
State House - Merrimack District 6
Rod Pimentel, Dem
Beth Rodd (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 6
Thomas Dunne, GOP
Mark Lindsley, GOP
State House - Merrimack District 7
Clyde Carson (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 7
Terry Cox, GOP
State House - Merrimack District 8
Edward Cherian, Dem
State House - Merrimack District 9
Howard Moffett (i), Dem
George Saunderson, Dem
State House - Merrimack District 9
Jose Cambrils, GOP
Michael Moffett (i), GOP
State House - Merrimack District 10
David Luneau (i), Dem
Mel Myler (i), Dem
Mary Jane Wallner (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 10
Luke Diamond, GOP
John French, GOP
State House - Merrimack District 11
Steve Shurtleff (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 11
Kevin Miller, GOP
State House - Merrimack District 12
Connie Lane, Dem
State House - Merrimack District 13
Beth Richards (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 14
Jim MacKay (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 15
Ryan Buchanan, Dem
State House - Merrimack District 16
Timothy Soucy (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 16
Bob Bertrand, GOP
State House - Merrimack District 17
Safiya Wazir, Dem
State House - Merrimack District 17
Dennis Soucy, GOP
State House - Merrimack District 18
Kris Schultz (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 18
Mary Donnelly, GOP
State House - Merrimack District 19
Christy Bartlett (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 19
Todd Haywood, GOP
State House - Merrimack District 20
David Doherty (i), Dem
Clinton Hanson, Dem
Dianne Schuett (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 20
Richard Bilodeau, GOP
Peter Gagyi, GOP
Brian Seaworth (i), GOP
State House - Merrimack District 21
Miriam Cahill-Yeaton, Dem
Mary Frambach, Dem
State House - Merrimack District 21
James Allard, GOP
John Klose (i), GOP
State House - Merrimack District 22
Alan Turcotte (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 23
Samantha Fox, Dem
Mary Beth Walz (i), Dem
Gary Woods, Dem
State House - Merrimack District 23
Richard Johnson, GOP
John Martin, GOP
State House - Merrimack District 24
Madalasa Gurung, Dem
Harry Kozlowski, Dem
Kathleen Martins, Dem
Marcy Rothenberg, Dem
State House - Merrimack District 24
Frank Kotowski (i), GOP
Dick Marple (i), GOP
Thomas Walsh (i), GOP
Michael Yakubovich, GOP
State House - Merrimack District 25
Natalie Wells (i), GOP
State House - Merrimack District 26
Lorrie Carey, Dem
State House - Merrimack District 26
Howard Pearl (i), GOP
State House - Merrimack District 27
Art Ellison, Dem
Rebeccca McWilliams, Dem
State House - Merrimack District 28
Katherine Rogers (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 28
Andrew Georgevits, GOP
State House - Merrimack District 29
Erin Canterbury, Dem
State House - Merrimack District 29
Carol McGuire (i), GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 1
David Coursin, Dem
State House - Rockinghm District 1
Joseph McCaffrey, GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 2
Lloyd Carr, Dem
Gwen Friend, Dem
Rebecca Hutchinson, Dem
State House - Rockinghm District 2
Alan Bershtein, GOP
James Spillane (i), GOP
Kevin Verville (i), GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 3
Michelle Couture, Dem
Jennifer Dube, Dem
Deborah Nelson, Dem
State House - Rockinghm District 3
Michael Costable (i), GOP
Kathleen Hoelzel (i), GOP
Kevin Pratt, GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 4
Todd Bedard, Dem
Cynthia Herman, Dem
Patrick McLaughlin, Dem
State House - Rockinghm District 4
Jess Edwards (i), GOP
Jason Osborne (i), GOP
Becky Owens, GOP
Tony Piemonte, GOP
Chris True (i), GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 5
Kyle Foden, Dem
Mack Leathurby, Dem
Luisa Piette, Dem
Alex Rego, Dem
Paul Skudlarek, Dem
Robin Skudlarek, Dem
Anne Warner, Dem
State House - Rockinghm District 5
Al Baldasaro (i), GOP
Tom Dolan, GOP
Roger Fillio, GOP
David Lundgren (i), GOP
Betsy McKinney (i), GOP
Sherman Packard (i), GOP
Doug Thomas (i), GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 6
Fred Bates, Dem
Sean Cohen, Dem
Ronald Cooper, Dem
Mary Eisner, Dem
Owen Ingram, Dem
Michelle Sawyer-Moge, Dem
State House - Rockinghm District 6
Phyllis Katsakiores (i), GOP
David Love, GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 7
Stephen Mavrellis, Dem
Ioana Singureanu, Dem
Kristi St. Laurent, Dem
Marie Yanish, Dem
State House - Rockinghm District 7
Joel Desilets, GOP
Mary Griffin (i), GOP
Walter Kolodziej (i), GOP
Charles McMahon (i), GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 8
Janet Breslin, Dem
Gregory Davis, Dem
Cam Iannalfo, Dem
Sean Lewis, Dem
Kelly Moss, Dem
Jacqueline Muollo, Dem
Bonnie Wright, Dem
State House - Rockinghm District 8
Daryl Abbas, GOP
Arthur Barnes (i), GOP
Fred Doucette (i), GOP
Bob Elliott (i), GOP
Betty Gay (i), GOP
Everett McBride, GOP
John Sytek (i), GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 9
Jerry Marceau, Dem
Mark Vallone, Dem
State House - Rockinghm District 9
Sean Morrison (i), GOP
Michael Vose (i), GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 10
Dennis Acton, GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 11
Liz McConnell, Dem
State House - Rockinghm District 11
Allen Cook (i), GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 12
Scott Wallace, GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 13
Dennis Green (i), GOP
Joe Guthrie (i), GOP
David Welch (i), GOP
Kenneth Weyler (i), GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 14
Beth Cacciotti, Dem
Kate Delfino, Dem
George Hamblen, Dem
Peter McVay, Dem
State House - Rockinghm District 14
Debra DeSimone (i), GOP
Robert Harb, GOP
Norman Major (i), GOP
Peter Torosian (i), GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 15
Kate Michaels, Dem
State House - Rockinghm District 15
Charles Melvin, GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 16
Peter Oldak, Dem
State House - Rockinghm District 16
Dan Davis, GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 17
Michael Cahill (i), Dem
Charlotte DiLorenzo (i), Dem
Ellen Read (i), Dem
State House - Rockinghm District 17
Harrison deBree, GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 18
Skip Berrien (i), Dem
Lisa Bunker, Dem
Julie Gilman (i), Dem
Gaby Grossman, Dem
State House - Rockinghm District 18
Edward Duncan, GOP
Robert Goeman, GOP
Brian Griset, GOP
State House - Rockingham District 19
Debra Altschiller (i), Dem
Lester Cuff, Dem
State House - Rockingham District 19
Patrick Abrami (i), GOP
Daniel Shepard, GOP
State House - Rockingham District 20
Greg Marrow, Dem
Patricia O'Keefe, Dem
State House - Rockingham District 20
Max Abramson, GOP
William Fowler, GOP
Aboul Khan (i), GOP
State House - Rockingham District 21
Patricia Bushway, Dem
Robert Cushing (i), Dem
Mike Edgar (i), Dem
Tom Loughman, Dem
State House - Rockingham District 21
Philip Bean (i), GOP
Tracy Emerick (i), GOP
Michelle Zaino, GOP
State House - Rockingham District 22
Jim Maggiore, Dem
State House - Rockingham District 22
Henry Marsh (i), GOP
State House - Rockingham District 23
Dennis Malloy (i), Dem
State House - Rockingham District 23
Rob Robertson, GOP
State House - Rockingham District 24
Jaci Grote, Dem
Kate Murray (i), Dem
State House - Rockingham District 24
Kate Catalano, GOP
Julie Tucker, GOP
State House - Rockingham District 25
Laura Pantelakos (i), Dem
State House - Rockingham District 25
Tom Lukacz, GOP
State House - Rockingham District 26
Rebecca McBeath (i), Dem
State House - Rockingham District 27
Peter Somssich (i), Dem
State House - Rockingham District 28
Gerald Ward (i), Dem
State House - Rockingham District 29
David Meuse, Dem
State House - Rockingham District 30
Jacqueline Cali-Pitts (i), Dem
State House - Rockingham District 31
Tamara Le (i), Dem
State House - Rockingham District 32
Tom Chase, Dem
State House - Rockingham District 32
Terry Roy, GOP
State House - Rockingham District 33
Eric Turer, Dem
State House - Rockingham District 33
Josh Yokela, GOP
State House - Rockingham District 34
Lewis Hadley, Dem
State House - Rockingham District 34
Mark Pearson (i), GOP
State House - Rockingham District 35
Rick Faulconer, Dem
State House - Rockingham District 35
Deborah Hobson, GOP
State House - Rockingham District 36
Patricia Lovejoy (i), Dem
State House - Rockingham District 37
Elaine Andrews-Ahearn, Dem
State House - Rockingham District 37
Jason Janvrin, GOP
State House - Strafford District 1
Larry Brown, Dem
State House - Strafford District 1
Peter Hayward, GOP
Abigail Rooney, GOP
State House - Strafford District 2
Sylvia Arcouette, Dem
Emmanuel Krasner, Dem
State House - Strafford District 2
James Horgan (i), GOP
Joe Pitre (i), GOP
State House - Strafford District 3
Bob Perry, Dem
Ellen Phillips, Dem
State House - Strafford District 3
Michael Harrington (i), GOP
Kurt Wuelper (i), GOP
State House - Strafford District 4
Cassandra Levesque, Dem
Matthew Towne, Dem
State House - Strafford District 4
Robert Drew, GOP
Jenny Wilson, GOP
State House - Strafford District 5
Jeffrey Salloway (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 5
Scott Bugbee, GOP
State House - Strafford District 6
Marjorie Smith (i), Dem
Judith Spang (i), Dem
Janet Wall (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 6
Mark Racic, GOP
State House - Strafford District 7
Timothy Fontneau (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 7
Deborah Kaczynski, GOP
State House - Strafford District 8
Donna Ellis (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 8
Sharyn Stuart, GOP
State House - Strafford District 9
Elaine Lauterborn, Dem
State House - Strafford District 9
Steven Beaudoin (i), GOP
State House - Strafford District 10
Amy Cann, Dem
State House - Strafford District 10
Jody McNally (i), GOP
State House - Strafford District 11
Chuck Grassie (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 11
Sue DeLemus, GOP
State House - Strafford District 12
Pamela Hubbard, Dem
State House - Strafford District 12
Mac Kittredge, GOP
State House - Strafford District 13
Casey Conley (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 13
Debra Childs, GOP
State House - Strafford District 14
Kristina Fargo, Dem
State House - Strafford District 15
Linn Opderbecke (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 15
Collin Coppinger, GOP
State House - Strafford District 16
Sherry Frost (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 17
Peter Bixby (i), Dem
Susan Treleaven (i), Dem
Kenneth Vincent (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 17
Michael Castaldo, GOP
State House - Strafford District 18
Gerri Cannon, Dem
Wendy Chase, Dem
Cecilia Rich, Dem
State House - Strafford District 18
Jodi Carnes, GOP
Padraic O'Hare, GOP
Matthew Spencer (i), GOP
State House - Strafford District 19
Peter Schmidt (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 19
Patrick Coleman, GOP
State House - Strafford District 20
Thomas Southworth (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 21
Catt Sandler (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 21
Philip Munck, GOP
State House - Strafford District 22
Peg Higgins, Dem
State House - Strafford District 22
Thomas Kaczynski (i), GOP
State House - Strafford District 23
Sandra Keans (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 23
Don Leeman, GOP
State House - Strafford District 24
Jeremiah Minihan, Dem
State House - Strafford District 24
Mona Perreault, GOP
State House - Strafford District 25
Amanda Gourgue (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 25
Joe Hannon, GOP
State House - Sullivan District 1
Lee Oxenham (i), Dem
Brian Sullivan (i), Dem
State House - Sullivan District 1
Virginia Drye, GOP
Tanya McIntire, GOP
State House - Sullivan District 2
Sue Gottling (i), Dem
State House - Sullivan District 2
Gates Lucas, GOP
State House - Sullivan District 3
Andrew O'Hearne, Dem
State House - Sullivan District 3
Francis Gauthier (i), GOP
State House - Sullivan District 4
Gary Merchant, Dem
State House - Sullivan District 4
John J. O'Connor (i), GOP
State House - Sullivan District 5
Chad Rolston, Dem
State House - Sullivan District 5
Walter Stapleton, GOP
State House - Sullivan District 6
Larry Flint, Dem
Virginia Irwin (i), Dem
State House - Sullivan District 6
John Callum, GOP
Skip Rollins (i), GOP
State House - Sullivan District 7
Claudia Istel, Dem
State House - Sullivan District 7
Judy Aron, GOP
State House - Sullivan District 8
John Streeter, Dem
State House - Sullivan District 8
Tom Laware (i), GOP
State House - Sullivan District 9
Linda Tanner (i), Dem
State House - Sullivan District 9
Margaret Drye, GOP
State House - Sullivan District 10
John Cloutier (i), Dem
State House - Sullivan District 10
Conlin Smith, GOP
State House - Sullivan District 11
Bruce Cragin, Dem
State House - Sullivan District 11
Steven Smith (i), GOP