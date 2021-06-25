Nigerian man charged in unemployment scam to remain in jail

Settle ordered that Rufai, who is in detention in New York, be transported by federal marshals to Washington for trial, which is set for Aug. 31. Tacoma attorney Lance Hester, one of Rufai’s lawyers, said Rufai could ask the court to reconsider Friday’s ruling if there were changes in his circumstances.

Federal officials have called Rufai the first “significant” arrest related to Washington’s fraud. Washington state was severely victimized by fraudulent claims for pandemic-related benefits. It likely paid out more than $647 million in such fraudulent claims, though $370 million was recovered, according to state officials.

Another lawyer for Rufai, Michael C. Barrows, has said his client “denies any involvement in these transactions.”

The case has shed light on how criminals were able to file bogus unemployment claims in dozens of states.

Rufai allegedly employed a feature of Gmail, Google’s free email service, that let him use a single email account to file multiple unemployment claims in Washington and elsewhere using stolen Social Security numbers and other personal data.