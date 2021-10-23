 Skip to main content
Nightclub declared 'nuisance' is closing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi nightclub owner has agreed to close the business after the city declared it a nuisance.

WDAM-TV reported that Hattiesburg police had been called to Club Empire about 75 times during the past five years.

Hattiesburg police told the City Council in September that they have received numerous calls about Club Empire and another nightclub, Ropers Rockin' Country, with reports of violent crimes, property crimes and other illegal acts, the Hattiesburg American reported. Police said resources were stretched by officers responding so often.

The City Council voted 4-1 last month to declare Club Empire and Ropers public nuisances.

A Forrest County Chancery Court judge on Oct. 15 directed the Club Empire to close temporarily. On Friday, Hattiesburg officials and club owner Stacy Daniels agreed the club will close permanently.

Daniels will be allowed back onto the Club Empire property. If he decides to sell, it cannot be purchased by any of his partner companies involved in the club.

Ropers has been closed since last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the owner had planned to reopen this month, the newspaper reported. The owner has been running a liquor store at the Ropers site.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Hattiesburg American.

