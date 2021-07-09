Nikki Haley endorses NJ GOP gov candidate Jack Ciattarelli

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley endorsed New Jersey GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli on Friday.

Haley will attend a fundraiser for Ciattarelli on Sunday, according to the candidate's campaign.

Ciattarelli is a former Assembly member and small business founder, aiming to defeat incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in November's election. New Jersey and Virginia are the only states with regularly scheduled governors' races this year, while California has a recall election set for September.

Haley's endorsement carries some national name recognition to Ciattarelli, who won a primary last month, defeating two candidates who centered their campaigns on supporting former President Donald Trump.

“I’m proud to endorse Jack Ciattarelli to fix what Phil Murphy has broken. A Main Street business owner, Jack understands the importance of lowering taxes, getting New Jersey working again and standing with law enforcement officers to keep communities safe,” Haley said in a statement.

Haley was an “exceptional governor” and helped the Trump administration move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Ciattarelli said in a text message.