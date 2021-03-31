NJ eyes work to protect coastline, reduce carbon emissions

Over the past 100 years, half the island has been lost to erosion. It is an important breeding and nesting area for many birds.

And in Ocean City, Shooting Island, a spot of land in the bay that has suffered serious erosion, is undergoing a shoreline restoration program. It is using some of the same techniques envisioned for other projects statewide, including the installation of underwater rock sills to break up and absorb some of the energy of incoming waves; the establishment of offshore oyster reefs in cement cages to serve the same purpose while improving water quality, and the use of dredging spoils to replace land mass lost to erosion.

Public education and input will be part of the effort, and local support is considered crucial to the projects getting done.

“The locals are often the ones pushing for these projects,” Rosenblatt said.

Richard Lathrop, a Rutgers professor directing the effort, said it aims to produce a publicly available web-based “visualization and decision support tool” including proposed projects and ones already completed.

“We can't just sit back and wait,” said Rosenblatt. “We have the science; we know what is going to happen. It's time to act on it.”

