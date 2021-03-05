NJ GOP questions Murphy's COVID-19 handling in hearing

“We're not going to get the answers that we're entitled to,” state Sen. Kristin Corrado said. “They owe the victims and their families an answer.”

Murphy was asked about the GOP-led committee this week and said he didn't “begrudge anyone's right to assess what's going on." He also said the state “got clobbered” in long-term care facilities and attributed it to part of the state being close to New York.

Murphy also alluded to the March 31 directive and noted that while nursing homes were not to turn COVID-19 patients away from such facilities, they were also required to separate residents who were positive.

Murphy's administration rescinded its nursing home policy on April 12, about a month before New York.

Among the most emotional testimonies came from Glenn Osborne, a resident at New Jersey's Menlo Park veterans home. Osborne said staff and residents lacked masks and other protective equipment during the height of the pandemic. He also said pleas for help and answers fell on mostly deaf ears.