NJ governor orders probe of alleged attack on female inmates

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he has named a former state comptroller as an independent investigator into allegations that inmates in a state women's prison were beaten and sexually assaulted by corrections officers, adding that a criminal investigation is underway.

Murphy, a Democrat, said during an unrelated news conference he ordered Matt Boxer to conduct a probe into the allegations of violence by officers at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton.

The probe stems from reports that more than two dozen corrections officers have been placed on paid leave after inmates came forward to say they were punched, kicked, groped and sexually assaulted, apparently in retaliation for complaining about guards' behavior.

Murphy didn't give any detail about the attacks reported by inmates, including on a transgender woman whose mother told NJ.com she had her head stomped on.

Another woman, Ajila Nelson, told NJ.com that officers prison handcuffed her and others, before punching, kicking, stripping and dragging her to a shower, after which she says an unidentified male officer got on top of her and groped and sexually assaulted her.