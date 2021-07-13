NJ high court finds implicit bias at play in jury selection

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's highest court on Tuesday tossed out a 2017 first-degree murder conviction after finding that the state may have relied on “implicit or unconscious" bias when it sought to remove a prospective Black juror.

The 7-0 decision called for a new trial and a state conference on how juries are selected in New Jersey, a process based on law dating to the late 1800s. The court documents refer to the prospective juror only by his initials, F.G.

“Based on all of the circumstances, we infer that F.G.’s removal from the jury panel may have stemmed from implicit or unconscious bias on the part of the State, which can violate a defendant’s right to a fair trial in the same way that purposeful discrimination can," Chief Justice Stuart Rabner wrote for the court.

In 2017, Edwin Andujar was convicted of first-degree murder and weapons offenses after authorities accused him of stabbing his roommate 12 times with a knife three years earlier.

During jury selection for Andujar's trial, the state challenged a prospective juror, known only by the initials F.G. in court papers, arguing that he has “an awful lot of background," referring to family members in law enforcement as well as those who were victims of crime. Those details came out during an interview with F.G.