NJ lawmakers advance $46.4B budget, up 15% over last year

Murphy campaigned on making a full payment and is set to achieve that if the budget is signed into law.

For taxpayers, the federal and tax collection windfalls will mean more money in their pockets, if approved.

The biggest benefit will be checks of up to $500 mailed to 760,000 families as part of a giveback under a deal last year that hiked taxes on millionaires. Checks will go to families with up to $150,000 in income for joint filers or up to $75,000 for those filing individually. To be eligible, filers must also have at least one dependent child.

The budget also begins allocating federal COVID-19 relief funds, including $500 million for aid to renters and $250 million in help for utility rate payers. There will also be $600 million over three years to provide an additional year of special education for 22-year-olds with disabilities, as well as nearly $200 million for improving ventilation systems at schools, and $100 million to expand child care services.

Republicans, who are in the minority, have said the budget fails to provide additional funds to the diminished unemployment insurance trust fund, which took a hit during the coronavirus outbreak, as well as money for updated Motor Vehicle Commission systems.

